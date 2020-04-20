Two Northfield city councilors believe proposed street repair assessments for Carleton College are too low.
David DeLong and Suzie Nakasian made the comments Tuesday at a Northfield City Council study session as the council discussed proposed assessments for a project slated to repave portions of more than a dozen Northfield streets this year, some of which are in Carleton's vicinity. The council, which has final say on assessments, still has time to tweak assessment figures. A public hearing is scheduled April 21, and the city is set to adopt assessments May 19.
DeLong said assessments for Carleton-owned residential houses seem low compared to single-lot residential properties a couple blocks away.
“It doesn’t seem quite equitable to me,” he said.
DeLong said in one instance, Carleton College Parish International House/Wade House was assessed at $11,500 for 1,023 feet of frontage for the project, while the nonprofit Laura Baker Services was assessed $21,200 for 431 feet of frontage. He added Carleton's per-front foot assessment is preliminarily set at $15, while an adjoining parcel is at $46 per front foot.
“I don’t care what you call them,” DeLong said of the different appraisals. “I care that it’s fair and equal.”
Public Works Director David Bennett said even though Laura Baker has less front footage, there is more value within that land and more benefit it gains from an access street. He added the city could seek greater clarity in assessments so the public is more aware of the assessment process.
Nakasian acknowledged hard data isn’t going to solve resident concerns over how per-foot assessments compare between Carleton and private homeowners and how the city takes into account wear and tear on roads caused by Carleton and St. Olaf.
Nakasian called for a system that compares current parcel-by-parcel benefits to prior years.
“We should show the analysis of feet, just show apples to apples,” Nakasian said. “Looking at it, I don’t think it’s fair.”
Bennett noted Northfield relies on professional appraisers to determine assessment rates, adding that the city could work with appraisers in the future to help them better explain assessment methods.
Nakasian said she hoped the council would consider additional measures to make the assessment process more equitable, including possibly taking into account a wear and tear factor on roads.
Fellow Councilor Erica Zweifel said although she agreed with Nakasian’s comments, she didn't believe it was the time to discuss such policies. She said she would like those sort of considerations handled as part of building/construction fees.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she’s open to taking into consideration the wear and tear caused by trucks serving institutions on roads impacted by construction.
Bennett added that the city will conduct research on the fees other communities have relating to equipment and street use.
In an email Friday, Carleton Director of Digital Strategy and Public Affairs Helen Clarke Ebert said the college had just received notice of the council discussion and is working with the city to understand “what they calculated and why.”
“Carleton, as one of several not-for-profit organizations in the area, is committed to paying a fair share of the assessment,” she said.