Northfield residents could see some additional state investment for local projects from the state government in the coming year. At least that's what officials hope.
Members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee toured sites of proposed investment across southern Minnesota on Tuesday. The proposed projects, including renovations to Faribault’s Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and the Blind and the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, as well as the Mill Towns State Trail in Northfield, were presented to committee members throughout the afternoon.
The Legislature is expected to approve a bonding package during the 2022 session. But before the package is finalized, committee members tour the state to meet with local officials and discuss their proposals. A Senate committee will be in the region next week to hear bonding proposals before determining its priority list of projects.
The governor is also expected to recommend projects for a bonding bill, though that won't likely be released. until early next year.
On Tuesday, Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell began her presentation of the city’s request for just over $7.5 million in state bond funds to complete the land acquisition, pre-design, design, construction and development of the Mill Towns State Trail. If completed, it will run from Northfield’s Riverside Park to the Waterford Historic Bridge in southern Dakota County.
Pownell, who spoke to the group from the city's Riverside Lions Park, emphasized the importance of the project for the future connection of the Mill Towns State Trail to the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail in Faribault and the Cannon Valley Trail to the north.
Northfield, Pownell said, is an historic river town and a destination for visitors.
"We have amenities such as hotels, restaurants and small shops," she said. "This is a significant regional community and economic development opportunity for the state that can provide recreational opportunities for all Minnesotans to enjoy.”
Pownell also emphasized the project’s role in helping the city of Northfield achieve its goal of being a 100% carbon-free community by 2040 by providing 10 additional miles of bike and pedestrian infrastructure. It would also help the city address inequity, she said, by providing transportation alternatives to vehicles for economically disadvantaged communities.
The proposed timeline for the Mill Towns State Trail is completion of design by 2023, project bidding beginning in 2023 and construction planned for 2024.
After the presentation was completed, Rep. Fue Lee, D-Minneapolis, chair of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee and a Carleton College graduate, said that the committee's recommendations regarding which communities’ projects should be funded with state funds will be decided in January. Right now, he said, the important thing is for committee members to hear from local communities about the projects that are important to them.
“We saw with the pandemic that the use of our outdoors with the trails is critically needed, and this is something we should really consider when we think about the larger picture of how do we make investment into the livelihood of all Minnesotans," Lee said.
He added that the state is “in a good budgetary situation,” with the ability to bond for over $3.3 billion for local projects in 2022.
“So I think it’s critical for us to use this as an opportunity,” Lee said.