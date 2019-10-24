Northfield carpenter and small business owner Davin , will kick off his campaign to unseat Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, with a fundraiser and meet and greet at Imminent Brewing.
Imminent, located at 519 Division St. in Northfield, will host the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. There’s no charge to attend the event, but Sokup said he looks forward to meeting potential constituents and collecting donations.
A first time candidate, Sokup said he’s running because he’s worried about the direction of the country. He says that politics has become too divisive and disconnected from the needs of everyday working class Americans.
“I think it’s a time where we need more working class people running for office,” he said. “We need some big changes we can feel in our day to day lives.”
If elected, he says he’ll focus on expanding access to affordable housing, making college education affordable, bringing jobs to Greater Minnesota and expanding the clean energy sector.
Sokup split his childhood between Faribault and Northfield, graduated from Faribault High School in 2005 and headed off to college at the University of Vermont. He returned to Minnesota in 2016, and set up his own carpentry shop in Northfield, Sokup Woodworking.
Sokup said that like many young people, he accumulated a significant amount of debt pursuing his education. After graduating, the debt made it difficult for him to afford basic costs, especially housing and health care.
“I think that the more people we have in the Legislature who live the lives of people who have had these kinds of struggles, the better,” he said.
If elected, Sokup could become the first openly transgender person to represent the area in St. Paul. He transitioned from female to male a dozen years ago and says that experience gives him a unique perspective on the importance of advocating for marginalized people.
“I know first-hand what it feels like to watch senators and representatives who have never met someone like me determine my rights,” he said in a statement on his website. “Our legislature lacks people at the table who come from a diverse set of backgrounds.”
Control of the Minnesota Senate will be on the ballot in 2020 for the first time since 2016. With the Governor’s Mansion and State House controlled by DFLers, the Senate is currently the only branch of state government under Republican control.
In 2016, Republicans captured a 34-33 majority, achieving a net gain of six seats from the DFL. They expanded their majority to 35-32 earlier this year when Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, captured the 11th District seat previously represented by Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick.
With heavily liberal Northfield offsetting the conservative western portion of the district, the district is a key electoral battleground. In 2012, it was the closest State Senate race in the state, with former Sen. Kevin Dahle, DFL-Northfield, winning by just 71 votes.
In 2016, Dahle was defeated by Draheim, a first time candidate and small business owner. However, Dahle retained strong support in Northfield and fared better than most DFLers across Greater Minnesota, winning nearly 48% of the vote.