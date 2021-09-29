After seven years as Troy Dunn's second in command, Jesse Thomas will soon wear the Rice County sheriff's badge.
In a unanimous vote by the Rice County Board of Commissioners Sept. 28, Thomas, 49, was named interim sheriff, effective Nov. 13. Dunn's retirement, announced earlier this month, becomes effective Nov. 12. Thomas will fill out the remainder of Dunn's term, which runs through the end of 2022.
Thomas has made no secret of his interest in the sheriff's job. Knowing that Dunn had indicated this term in office would be his last, Thomas shared that he someday hoped to become sheriff earlier this year during a meeting to discuss the then proposed county Safety Center.
"You've got big shoes to fill," Board Chair Jeff Docken said of Dunn, "but I know you can fill them."
Thomas appeared emotional while speaking to commissioners, but promised to uphold the values and ideals of the office, and indicated there are some changes he'd like to see, but didn't say what those were.
(Becoming sheriff) "is something I've always wanted to do," he said Tuesday afternoon. "When you get the blessing from the county board it touches home and reminds you of the good work you've done."
Thomas grew up in rural Dundas, the son of the Elizabeth (Betsy) and the late Donald Thomas. He attended Faribault's Bethlehem Academy, graduating in 1991. From there, he went to Minnesota State University, Mankato to major in economics. While he enjoyed working with numbers, he found it "really dry."
Positive experiences with local officers got him thinking about a career in law enforcement and he soon made the switch, graduating from St. Mary's University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Those early encounters with officers, particularly with then-Faribault Officer Rosemalen, have helped inform his theories on policing.
"He always had good words of advice and I took them to heart. Cops aren't always about giving tickets, sometimes it's about giving advice," he said, explaining how some straight talk can change behaviors and possibly save lives. "I'm not out to write a ton of tickets, but sometimes a ticket is the best way to correct their bad actions."
Thomas began his law enforcement career as a Rice County correction officer in April 1996, hired by the then sheriff David Schweisthal. By the following March, he was made a patrol deputy. He later served as an investigator and on the county's SWAT team.
In 2009, then sheriff Richard Cook promoted Thomas to sergeant. In 2011, he became the department's lieutenant. On Dec. 26, 2014, he followed Dave Stensrud as Rice County's chief deputy.
Among Thomas' first acts will be to fill the chief deputy job. He plans to name another longtime deputy to the role, Joe Yetzer, now the department's lieutenant.
Thomas will soon be waist deep in planning for the new Safety Center. A construction manager for the project was chosen Tuesday, but a preliminary rendering and layout for the center, to be located along Hwy. 3 on the north side of Faribault, won't come to the board until sometime later this fall. Construction is expected to take about 22 months.
When complete, the Safety Center will house the Sheriff's Department offices and the county jail.
And with 2022 being an election year, he will also have a campaign to run.
"It's exciting," he said. "Time to get to work."