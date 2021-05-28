The insurance company covering the historic Archer House River Inn has deemed it a total loss following a devastating November blaze.
The findings, released this week by Auto Owners Firm, were announced Friday by Rebound Enterprises Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board Brett Reese. Reese noted the findings, along with the expected high cost of repairing the structure, make reconstruction of the Archer House impossible. Future site options reportedly include restoration, replacing the building or redevelopment.
Reese has said the owners are interested in recognizing the role the Archer House played in Northfield and carrying a new structure forward with “charm, character,” an option he speculated could include a hotel, restaurant or apartments and condominiums.
The announcement came one week after the front-center portion of the structure’s portico collapsed, approximately six months following the Nov. 12 fire that destroyed the building. Building owners had expressed concern that delays in the insurance process were causing the structure to deteriorate.
From the time of the fire until the middle of March, the primary focus of activity on the site was the ongoing investigation of the cause and origin of the fire. Owners regained control of the building over four months after the fire.
"Since the fire, the building continued to deteriorate and cause safety concerns," the release states. "Further damage did occur during the investigation as particular items needed to be removed via demolition of the restaurant area where the fire initially began, and where the most recent collapse of the middle section onto the porch occurred."
Reese noted he recently entered the structure and saw it was “in terrible shape,” with extensive mold, water, smoke and structural damage. A previous evaluation had reportedly shown the chances for rebuilding were “very negative,” he said.
The iconic building, built along the east bank of the Cannon River, sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout the structure during the Nov. 12 fire, which reportedly started in a hood over the smoker at one of the Inn’s restaurants, Smoqehouse. Fire crews reportedly used more than 2 million gallons of water to combat the blaze over the course of nearly 24 hours. Some places, especially the first-floor Smoqehouse and the four levels directly above it, were completely damaged. In other spots, the damage wasn’t as extensive.
Reese, who has been an Archer House owner since 1997, said he knows that it will be impossible to completely replace the 143 years of history the building provided and its downtown presence.
“It’s just very sad,” he added.