The Community Action Center of Northfield held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 2 for their Hillcrest Village housing development located at 1050 Hwy. 3.
The goal of Hillcrest Village is to help families and individuals move from emergency housing to transitional housing and finally to affordable housing without ever having to leave home. The development includes 17 total units, five three-bedroom, four two-bedroom and eight one-bedroom units.
“The city of Northfield has been a strong advocate and supporter of the Community Action Center,” said Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell. “As the CAC expands into direct housing development for the first time with this exciting Hillcrest project, the city is proud to again partner with the CAC as a major financial contributor with over $450,000 in city funds directly supporting this project.”
Hillcrest Village addresses two areas of the city’s strategic plan: housing availability and climate action.
“The city appreciates the innovative and collaborative approach to address these two key areas including unique Zero Energy Ready standards for this important housing project,” said Pownell. “We hope this innovative project will be an opportunity for other developers to learn new ways of designing affordable and sustainable housing, and spurs other communities to tackle challenging conditions in a new way for affordable housing and emergency sheltering solutions.”
The project will be completed and residents are expected to move in winter 2022 or spring 2023.