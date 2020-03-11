In a move meant to reduce the burden on elementary school teachers, Northfield Public Schools plans to cut the number of media specialists from five to two, and in turn, add three elementary science specialists.
Right now, there are media specialists in all elementary schools along with one each for the Middle School and High School. Under the change, media specialists for the middle and high schools will share responsibilities for the elementary media centers.
Each elementary class will have science classes twice a week for 30 minutes at a time. The science positions are expected to be filled in-house, and the media specialists will be able to apply for other district jobs they are licensed for. Media specialists work to maintain an electronic and print media connection to facilitate student and staff use of media center programs.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the decision was "difficult" for the leadership team to make. Each elementary school will keep an educational assistant who checks out and re-shelves books and orders materials.
Hillmann said the district evaluated falling elementary science scores and the high-paying, in-demand careers science, technology, engineering and manufacturing (STEM) fields entail as reasons for shifting the positions. He added the district is struggling on how to accommodate required curriculum in one day for elementary school general education teachers. Administrators have received teacher feedback that teaching mathematics, reading, science, social studies and health while also overseeing class-building activities is difficult.
The move, however, drew the ire of a couple of public speakers during Monday night's School Board meeting.
District parent Brandon Otte, who is a media specialist in another school district, said media is an important subject to teach with the way the world is now, with the substantial number of messages and information sources children are subjected to every day.
“We need more information on why this decision was made, how this decision was made and what comes next,” he said.
Greenvale Park Elementary school teacher MaryBeth Youngblut said she was disappointed the decision was made without input from elementary schools.
“This is not how it always has been with the district,” she said.
She added media specialists are invaluable, oversee resources and teach classes five days a week.
In response to Youngblut’s comments, Hillmann said although administrators and teachers do not always agree, he is pleased the district has instituted a culture where everyone can openly discuss what they believe.
The district has reserved $200,000 in its K-5 system so it can have enough science equipment and instruction materials. Hillmann said financing the science program will be more efficient once the changes are made, because there will be fewer materials that will need to be bought.