The Northfield School Board is considering several names after deciding last October to change the controversially named Sibley Elementary School.
The School Board will discuss three options Monday night. A final recommendation is expected during the Feb. 22 meeting.
• Maple Hill Elementary, a name signifying a well-known sledding hill in the area.
• Maple Hills Elementary, an ode to a neighborhood south of the school.
• Spring Creek Elementary, a nod to a neighborhood east of the school.
The School Board finalized a policy change in October that will rename Sibley and Longfellow, as part of a ban on naming district facilities after individuals. The policy required site names to illustrate their role within the district.
The School Board is expected to rename Longfellow to Northfield School District Office and Area Learning Center.
“There were 11 submissions with only one meeting the board policy criteria,” Hillmann noted of the Longfellow submissions.
Sibley was considered the more controversial name of the two. The first Minnesota governor, Henry Hastings Sibley played a role in the trial and execution of 38 Dakota Indians following the 1862 war in southern Minnesota. Longfellow is named after the legendary poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann said though naming a school after a person “is considered an honor,” he acknowledged that decision sometimes doesn’t “age well.” To him, symbolism matters and the change allows for the district to be more inclusive. He also expects the change to more clearly outline the functions of school buildings.
Before the board approved the policy, then-School Board member Rob Hardy spoke of Sibley’s history as a fur trader and the part he played in past injustices against Native Americans. To Hardy, though some history lessons offered in schools illustrate Sibley’s positive work, that hasn’t adequately spotlighted his misdeeds.
The process
For Sibley Elementary, 46 public submissions were made between Dec. 18 and Jan. 15. Sibley renaming committee members received a Google Forms link and had eight votes. Committee members could vote for eight different names or one name eight times. The eight names with the most votes advanced to the next voting round. From there, the three names with the best average ranking advanced for School Board consideration.
The public was invited to submit proposed names for Longfellow via a Google Forms document made available on Dec. 18. Hillmann said the final submission was made Dec. 30.