There have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Dakota County.
The first coronavirus-related death in Dakota County was March 30. Deaths were also reported April 3, April 5 and April 8.
Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lia Roberts said the deaths all involved patients over the age 65, with the average victim in their mid-70s. Roberts added that she is unsure whether the patients had pre-existing conditions that would have made them more susceptible to the virus.
There have been 95 confirmed coronavirus cases in Dakota County. Of those, 53 involve someone who is no longer in isolation. One of the deaths involved a patient who had contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while another involved travel. Two are assumed to have involved community spread.
The county will not releasd the names or addresses of the victims due to patient privacy laws.
Despite the four deaths, Roberts said the most important lesson behind those statistics is that social distancing is saving lives. She noted a majority of coronavirus cases involve only mild illnesses.
County hosting PPE drive
Dakota County is hosting a personal protection equipment drive Monday-Wednesday at sites throughout the county for equipment such as masks, gloves and other items.
Drive-up donations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and can be dropped off at the Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55 in Hastings; Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W, West St. Paul; and Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.
• Items that can be donated include:
• Protective face wear (N95, ear loop, surgical and cloth masks)
• Gowns (isolation and protective)
• Gloves (nitrile, sterile and surgical)
• Eye protection (face shields and goggles)
• Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes
• Materials for masks, including cotton or flannel (cut into 7-by-9 inch pieces, if possible)
• Elastic bands — ⅜-, ¼- or ⅛-inch