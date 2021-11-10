Felony impaired driving charges have been filed against a Northfield man who allegedly crashed his SUV into a parked car.
According to court documents, police believe the suspect, Scott Allen Lockman, 58, ingested inhalants from aerosol cans found in his SUV.
Northfield officers called to a reported crash on the northwest side of the city shortly after noon Nov. 4, found Lockman inside his SUV parked in the driveway of a residence.
"The officer saw the vehicle’s reverse and brake lights flashing on and off; it appeared that the vehicle was being shifted through various gears. The vehicle rolled backward slightly and stopped," read the criminal complaint filed in Rice County court.
While speaking with Lockman, the officer reported smelling "a kind of chemical odor" coming from Lockman. The officer reported a breathalyzer showed no sign of impairment from alcohol, but that Lockman had difficulty with sobriety tests.
A family member told police that the Lockman was “huffing” the day before the crash and he commonly “huffs canned air.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, huffing is when an individual inhales chemicals like those found in cans of compressed air and spray paint. The chemicals "are absorbed rapidly into the bloodstream through the lungs and are quickly distributed to the brain and other organs.
"Within seconds of inhalation, the user experiences intoxication along with other effects similar to those produced by alcohol. Alcohol-like effects may include slurred speech; the inability to coordinate movements; euphoria; and dizziness. In addition, users may experience lightheadedness, hallucinations and delusions."
Following his arrest, Lockman reportedly told investigators that he had “huffed” two years ago, but denied the cans of compressed air found in his vehicle belonged to him.
A witness reportedly told the officer that prior to the crash, Lockman's SUV stopped at the stop sign, then rolled slowly across the street before hitting a car parked on the opposite side of the road.
"The witness said the defendant’s vehicle moved slowly, like the driver let the car roll on its own," read the complaint "The witness ran to the vehicle and knocked on the window. The defendant did not respond at first, but then rolled down the window. The defendant’s face was 'very flushed and red.' The witness said the defendant seemed intoxicated. The witness saw the defendant very quickly grab a 'metal water bottle' from the passenger side and hold it tightly."
A second witness gave police a similar statement, saying Lockman’s speech was slurred, that he seemed intoxicated, and that they also saw Lockman put the bottle to his mouth.
Officers determined that the bottle described by the witnesses was a can of compressed air. Two cans of compressed air and a can of black spray paint were located in the Lockman's SUV.
Lockman has six convictions for impaired driving, three within the last 10 years. Lockman's last DWI conviction was in March. In that case, Judge Jeffrey Johnson sentenced him to 54 months in prison, but stayed it for seven years and placed Lockman on supervised probation for that amount of time.
In a report to the court, Johnson noted that the sentence, lower than sentencing guidelines require, was recommended by the prosecutor and that Lockman was amenable to chemical dependency treatment.