The city of Northfield will rescind its emergency order May 28 and return to in-person meetings next month.
The decision came by a unanimous council vote May 18. The local emergency has been in place since March 2020, shortly after the onset of the pandemic. The declaration was required to receive federal or state reimbursements that have come since. The pronouncement allowed the city to allow certain policies and procedures to be waived to provide a more rapid response, and manage city operations in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime state of emergency, which remains in effect.
Councilor Brad Ness said he was ready to shift from remote meetings.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to real meetings,” he noted.
Fellow Councilor Jessica Peterson White, who seconded the motion, said though “many reasonable” people are expressing a range of comfort levels during this stage of the pandemic, she too felt it was the right time to return to in-person meetings.
“It is safe, and I, too, am looking forward to the many benefits of meeting in a room with other humans,” she said. “It will be great.”
The council could have opted to sunset the restrictions as of June 30. Administrator Ben Martig noted staff didn’t see the value of indefinitely continuing the emergency order relating to in-person meetings.
When in-person city meetings resume, 6 feet of social distancing will still be expected initially. The council approved an investment in Council Chambers to allow for remote public participation. Two councilors will still be able to participate remotely in council meetings.
During the meeting, Chief Mark Elliott noted guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stipulate that the fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear masks and can resume everyday activities. Council action follows the statewide trend away from COVID-19 restrictions: Walz announced earlier this month that masks would no longer be required indoors with the exceptions of health care facilities and school settings. Private businesses can still require masks, and he has eased outdoor and indoor capacity limits.
In Rice County, there were 8,136 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, along with 108 virus deaths. Of those, Elliott noted 65% have been in congregate care settings. As of last week, Rice County’s test positivity rate was at 4.6%, below the statewide average of 6.4%.
In Rice County, 63% of people have received at least one vaccine dose and slightly more than 57% completed the vaccine series. Elliott noted that as of May 18, 71.6% of Rice County residents ages 50-64 have received at least one vaccine dose. That number jumps to 96.6% for the 65 and older population. Though Elliott noted Northfield-specific virus statistics are not available, Northfield Hospital & Clinics has open vaccination periods and walk-in appointments.
“Our most vulnerable are well-protected,” Elliott noted.