A handful of small tornadoes touched down in the region Wednesday during a storm which moved from Owatonna north to the south metro suburbs.
As of Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes touched down in southern Minnesota last week. Earlier reports stated eight, but Tyler Hafenstein of the Weather Service said it dropped down to seven because the Weather Service could not confirm one.
The tornadoes briefly touched down in Rice, Scott and Steele counties, and a tornado touched down near Henderson north of Mankato. Although most of the tornadoes touched down around Owatonna.
No injuries or fatalities were reported. Nothing substantial appeared to be hit as tornadoes touched down on farm fields.
“We have only received reports of tree damage, and it was very minor damage at that,” Hafenstein said, adding that branches were down, but trees were uprooted.
The initial tornado warnings went out at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, five minutes later the Weather Service reported a law enforcement-confirmed tornado located 7 miles northwest of Owatonna. From there the storm headed northeast, skirting Faribault and moving toward Lakeville, Burnsville and Apple Valley.
The last verified tornado warning went out at 8:25 p.m. and the last confirmed tornado was at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday
Weather Service meteorologists did not anticipate Wednesday night’s tornado outbreak, as obvious signs were not present on the radar. However, there were just enough of the right conditions to support a small outbreak.
“It was kind of a surprise event for many people, but it was an environment that was conducive to what we call low-topped supercell storms which is the reason why we ended up having tornadoes from it,” Hafenstein said.
Official EF-scale ratings are not made until damage is surveyed because the rating is based on damage.
“We have not done surveys in this case. Usually we reserve those for when emergency managers request them, if there's quite a bit of damage that they're not able to look at themselves,” Hafenstein said.
The Weather Service's first step is usually to connect with their points of contact, usually county emergency managers, to compile some information for the Weather to see if a survey is necessary.
“In this case, it was determined that they were not, as the damage was so minor,” Hafenstein said.
If Weather Service has a case like this one, where it does not actually have any reports of significant damage to survey, typically they just assign those tornadoes an EF of zero, according to Hafenstein.
Normally the Weather Service tracks the distance traveled by tornadoes based on damage track, but because there was so little damage they hadn't finished collecting that information yet.