Those attending a small Earth Day gathering Saturday morning in Bridge Square were called by an environmental activist to help prevent the replacement of the Line 3 pipeline, a project she said “threatens my very existence.”
The approximately 20-minute address, given virtually by Nancy Beaulieu, northern Minnesota organizer for the environmental group MN 350, began with a statement acknowledging the Indigenous peoples who first occupied the land now occupied by non-natives and called on the government to honor treaties signed from 1805 to 1867 they have since reneged on.
Line 3, a proposed oil pipeline, starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The 337-mile line in Minnesota is the last step in replacing the deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s. Construction on the Minnesota portion started in December.
Many of Beaulieu’s comments centered on her belief that non-Native Americans must recognize Native sovereignty and understand the continuing inequities and colonization that continue today through mining, destruction of forests for timber and water pollution. She views the Line 3 pipeline, work reportedly equivalent to building 50 new coal plants, as further theft of Native property. She said despite Native American assimilation over the previous decades, the population still feels connected to its ancestors through their shared belief in the sacredness of the land they once owned.
She called on the approximately 10 people in attendance to support progressive politicians she said would ensure the project doesn’t take place. Already, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar; U.S. Rep. Aryanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts; U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and other prominent progressives have voiced their opposition to the project.
“Strap up your boots and come up north,” she told the crowd.
There is also support for the project. The advocacy group Minnesotans for Line 3 noted the project is slated to bring $35 million in additional tax revenue statewide, $100 million in tribal economic opportunities, 4,200 well-paying union jobs, and $2.6 billion in private investment for Minnesota infrastructure.
"Line 3 is an incredibly important project that will continue to help power our economy while making sure Minnesotans are able to maintain their quality of life in their own communities," the organization stated on its website. "We also believe the best way to protect our environment is to replace aging infrastructure with a state-of-the-art pipeline that uses the newest technology available."
Beaulieu derided Gov. Tim Walz for approving the project, saying he has so far received a failing grade. Protests against the pipeline have led to some arrests. In January, two people accused of chaining themselves together inside a piece of pipe to protest construction of the pipeline in northern Minnesota were arrested.
Beaulieu said she supports returning land to the Native population and reparations for the U.S. government’s treatment of the people in the previous decades. She compared the movement to right past wrongs against Native Americans to the Black Lives Matter organization, a group that has increased in attention due to the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin and other controversial police-related deaths.
“We gotta do right,” Beaulieu said of the obligation non-Native Americans have to support justice for Native Americans.
Following the presentation, Bec Ersek, a member of the Northfielders Against Line 3, noted she moved from Delaware to join the organization just before the pandemic struck. She believes the pipeline must be stopped to end U.S. dependency on fossil fuels and honor treaties.
This year’s Earth Day activities in Northfield also included a free outdoor celebration Friday and Saturday. The theme of the celebration, “Restore and Honor our Earth,” was chosen to bring awareness to the project.
Attendees were able to partake in a morning yoga class, browse the local farmers market, check out exhibitors, and learn about composting, water conservation, gardening and more. There were also virtual opportunities for people who opted to stay at home, with a movie screening via Zoom.
This year’s celebration included a first-time partnership with the Cannon Valley Farmers Market.
Earth Day is an annual event intended to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The first Earth Day was April 22, 1970. Today, it reportedly includes events coordinated by 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.