Northfield police are advising residents to call 911 immediately to report suspicious behavior after a report of a man possibly masturbating in a truck last month was filed Thursday.
Northfield police state a person on Thursday reported that on Oct. 16 while walking a dog at Riverside Park she saw the man, described as 65 to 70 years old, heavier set with a white/grayish beard/goatee, sitting in a white pickup with blue striping who appeared to be masturbating.
She allegedly saw the same truck parked there Thursday, but did not see what the man was doing. She then returned home and called police.
Police state the truck was gone when officers arrived.
"An immediate call leads to a higher likelihood of being able to identify those involved and investigate the circumstances involved," police state.