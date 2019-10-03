Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann discussed achievements and challenges his district has faced within the last year on Monday during an address given to local officials.
His comments came during the 2019 State of the Schools Luncheon at Northfield Golf Club. The event was sponsored by Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Benjamin Bus and Edina Realty.
Hillmann, who is in his 25th year of public education, discussed his background in New York state and undergraduate work at St. John’s University in New York City. He later worked in Madelia-Truman and Belle Plaine before coming to Northfield and later becoming the district's superintendent in 2016.
Since then, the district has adopted a new reading curriculum.
“This is the first consistent district reading curriculum that anyone can remember Northfield having,” Hillmann told the crowd. He noted the district’s eighth-grade science scores are better than 96% of the districts around the state and 84% of the district’s 460 AP exams students take qualify for college credit.
He said NHS outperforms state and national ACT averages, and a parent satisfaction survey rated the district at 4.09 out of 5.
Northfield this year adopted the flex period, the first schedule change since the 1980s. The change reduced the school’s three-shift lunch schedule to two. Students can choose to spend that time in a variety of ways. For students who need homework help, teachers are available in each subject area. Hillmann said the district has received positive feedback on the change from students and staff.
Hillmann expects the School Board to take action this school year on possibly enacting a later start time to the school day for 2020-21. He said science has irrefutably shown that internal clocks for pubescent students temporarily shift later.
The district is in its third year of having the Second Step social, emotional learning curriculum. Students receive a short lesson every week and have follow-up lessons. The activities are seen as providing students a clear understanding of skills that support friendship and kindness, including listening skills, empathy and self-talk.
Due to having nearly a dozen snow days this year, Northfield Public Schools had a seven-day case study of its e-learning program, which Hillmann said had “overwhelmingly positive” feedback.
Hillmann noted Northfield Public School now offers more career and technical education options including mechatronics. Last summer the district offered a credit-bearing summer elective during which businesses instructed students hands-on regarding the work they do.
To Hillmann, school leaders throughout the country have been “somewhat martyrous” in believing that only teachers should go through professional training. He noted the district held five school leadership development courses on having difficult conversations with underperforming teachers.
Eighty-two percent of NHS students participated in at least one activity last year.
Northfield Public Schools is one of three districts in the state who authorizes charter schools.
Hillmann noted the district has not raised dental insurance premiums in 14 years.
Challenges
Hillmann said the district needs to strike a balance between ensuring a welcoming aesthetic and ensuring buildings are secure. He added he is aware of many examples of positive teacher-student interactions that have prevented possibly adverse situations.
He noted the district held an event to discuss implicit bias last week and is planning for a training session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northfield Middle School. He said although everyone holds biases, it is important to be aware of those to increase cultural competency.
Hillmann derided the Legislature for only passing inflationary education spending increases five times in the last 27 years. He said the district spends approximately $5 million from its yearly levy on special education due to the lack of funding.