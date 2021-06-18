Lady Luck continues to smile on Rice County. This week it received a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant that will help pay for a local road project.
The grant is just the latest the county received for road work, though others were for the planned roundabout at Hwy. 19 at the Interstate 35 south interchange.
Rice County was awarded $1.25 million for the Hwy. 76/Baseline Road project that was expected to take place last year. But issues with right-of-way acquisition — the county’s inability to acquire land alongside the proposed project area — sent the issue into the courts. A few property owners have been dissatisfied with the offers the county has made for their land, according to county Engineer Dennis Luebbe.
And with the courts shut down for much of the last 15 months, due to the pandemic, paving the 2.3 miles from County Road 1/Millersburg Road to County Road 8 moved to next year. It’s hoped the project can take place in 2022, but even that’s uncertain as the next court date hasn’t been set.
The project, expected to cost $4.9 million total, will pave Baseline Road, which runs generally parallel to Interstate 35, and when paved will serve as an eastern frontage road. Bagley Avenue is the western frontage road.
The projects was one of 75 selected statewide to help improve or build roads in Minnesota cities, towns and counties. In addition to Local Road Improvement funding, the Minnesota Legislature appropriated an additional $110 million to specific projects, according to the MnDOT.
The LRIP provides funding for capital construction costs only; it does not pay for engineering, right of way or other non-construction related costs.
“This funding will go a long way to improving the local transportation system and providing all Minnesotans more reliable and safe roads,” said Marc Briese, State Aid Programs engineer. “These grants give cities, towns and counties more options to improve and create better roadways.”
Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process. The agency received 425 applications worth $344 million in funding requests. The LRIP Advisory Committee used specific criteria, including regional significance of the route and effectiveness of the project eliminating transportation system deficiencies, to determine funding recipients.