Alibi Drinkery, the Lakeville bar and restaurant that defied a state order to close to indoor service during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020, attempted to regain its liquor license with a new owner, but Lakeville staff will recommend denying the license.
City Administrator Justin Miller said Wednesday that some false statements were made during the review process, which included a public hearing when the City Council members postponed a decision to a July 6 meeting.
Among the sticking points were that former owners Lisa Zarza and Ricardo Baldazo were being retained on the Alibi Drinkery payroll as “consultants,” that the lease agreement says that Zarza and Baldazo will be designated by the tenant to operate the business and the structure of the new Alibi Drinkery LLC.
When Miller read a portion of the signed lease agreement that said: “it is understood that Lisa Zarza and Ricardo Baldazo will be designated by the tenant to operate the business,” Colon responded: “I will be operating the business. I’ll have to take a look at that lease again. … That is not how I understood it.”
Council members were skeptical about the business arrangement from the outset of the liquor license’s consideration for Alibi Drinkery, which has been closed since the end of May.
Zarza said in May that she would be selling the business along with Alibi at Froggy Bottoms in Northfield after the Northfield council denied her a liquor license based on her defiance of the governor's order. Zarza has sold that business and another is preparing to open in that space.
Colon, who is a Lakeville resident, said keeping Zarza and Baldazo as consultants for up to one year is due to his lack of experience running a restaurant. He said he would consult them on matters such as relationships with vendors and people in the community.
Council Member Joshua Lee said the lease agreement appears as if Colon is a proxy owner just so the business can get a liquor license back.
During the public hearing on the liquor license, Angry Inch Brewery owner Jon Erickson told the council that he saw the sad breakdown of a positive environment in downtown Lakeville when Alibi ignored state law and continually placed profits over the health and safety of the community. Erickson had a front row seat to the controversy Alibi generated last year, as Angry Inch Brewery is next door. Both businesses were subjected to vandalism Jan. 3.
Erickson said he would like to profess his belief in the future of Colon’s company, but he is concerned about Colon’s relationships with the Baldazo family.
The lawsuit and suspension of Alibi’s food and liquor licenses aren’t the only controversies Baldazo and Zarza have faced. Baldazo was charged in September 2020 with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault after allegedly shooting at Burnsville police officers.
Alibi Drinkery was found in contempt Jan. 5 in Dakota County District Court for willfully violating a Dec. 31 temporary injunction that required it to close for indoor dining through Jan. 10.
In its Jan. 5 ruling, the court found that the bar intentionally violated the court’s order. On Dec. 16, Alibi was packed with patrons, many of them unmasked and not following social distancing, actions that state health officials said were proven to increase the spread of COVID-19.
A court trial in the state lawsuit against Alibi was scheduled to begin July 12.