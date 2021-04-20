A former Northfield bank employee allegedly stole more than $8,400 from a vulnerable customer.
Cynthia Ann Flicek, 52, of Montgomery, was charged earlier this month with one count of financial transaction card fraud.
Court documents state Flicek was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office investigator looked into possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Jan. 31, 2019. According to court records, Flicek was a former Wells Fargo Bank employee who had reportedly been terminated in 2018 “because she was believed to be taking financial advantage of an elderly Wells Fargo Bank customer.”
On June 28, 2018, Flicek and the alleged victim reportedly called Wells Fargo together so Flicek could be added to his bank accounts, giving Flicek access to his finances without gaining permission, court records said.
Court documents state the customer said in February 2019 that Flicek had been continuing to provide financial assistance, but that Flicek had never been given permission to take money from his account or open a credit card in his name. Audio recordings reportedly showed the alleged victim didn’t seem to understand what was occurring during the 2018 phone calls with Wells Fargo while Flicek was present and was not aware that she was no longer employed with the bank.
The investigator reportedly interviewed Flicek in February 2019. Though admitting she knew the alleged victim, helped him with his finances and had a credit card under his name, she stated she was an authorized user for the card with the alleged victim’s knowledge. Court documents state she admitted using the credit card to make $6,219 in personal purchases from July 7-11, 2018.
“(Flicek) stated that she and her husband did not have a credit card so she used (the alleged victim’s) card,” court documents state. “She also stated that she was going to pay it back, so it was not like taking his money. (Flicek) denied having used (the alleged victim’s) credit card to make any cash advances.”
However, the alleged victim reportedly signed documents affirming a signature was forged in connection to charges made to his account, and that his credit card was allegedly used to make $2,200 in total cash advances.
Court documents state charges on the credit card and cash advances Flicek made totaled $8,419.
Flicek’s first court appearance is scheduled for May 12. The Northfield Wells Fargo branch declined to comment on the case.