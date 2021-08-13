In a few months, residents in the Kenyon area will have access to a full-time primary care clinic in a permanent building.
Northfield Hospital+Clinic is preparing to operate a primary care clinic at Kenyon Sunset Home, the site of former Kenyon Mayo Clinic, which closed permanently in December.
Though Mayo Clinic implemented a mobile health service that travels to Kenyon on a part-time, bi-weekly basis, Kenyon Sunset Home's management officials wanted to find a health care provider to move into the empty space.
Chris Knoll, with Minnewashka Community Health Services, told the Kenyon City Council at its December meeting that his firm was determined to recruit another health care provider in the clinic space. At the time, he said his company had already met with NH+C and planned to meet with Allina Healthcare and Olmsted Medical.
A lease was brought to the NH+C Board for approval at its July 29 meeting. It was then brought to the Aug. 3 Northfield City Council meeting, as the council has final approval of leases and land purchases for the city-owned hospital. The lease is for two years, with an option for two additional two-year periods, at a cost of $44,604 per year.
Since receiving approval from both the NH+C Board and City Council, NH+C officials have been preparing the building in Kenyon that will house the primary care clinic. While it is already in good shape, NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl says minor improvements like fresh coats of paint and new floor covering are needed, along with other new items like diagnostic equipment and X-ray equipment. On top of building readiness, they are also building the team of professionals that will staff the clinic. Underdahl said the intention is that the team of caregivers is stable and predictable, since it is planned to be a regular, full-service clinic, open full-time. It may also change depending on the demand, with a menu of services that meet the needs of area residents.
In the evaluation and vetting process, Underdahl said part of what they did was visit with various people about the community of Kenyon and what they think it needs. He is thankful for the good conversations he was able to have, and how it helped understand the town better.
"Kenyon is really a fascinating place," said Underdahl. "There's a lot of growth in Kenyon for a small town. There are new housing starts, a great school system, an excellent bank and the local police department has been recognized across the country for the police chief's work. For a town of that size, Kenyon is really thriving."
Underdahl says the dynamics of the community are part of what encouraged the hospital to go ahead and make a commitment. In the interim, he says they plan to be more visible in the next few weeks and have a presence at Rose Fest. Depending on the status of COVID-19 and the delta variant, either in-person or virtual tours will be available of the facility.
Since NH+C already serves a fair amount of people from Kenyon and its surrounding areas, from births to emergency department services, Underdahl hopes the new clinic can bring some continuity of care. He's also excited about the opportunity to be part of the town, where he has roots. Underdahl's father and family were farmers lived near Moland, and his mother lived in Kenyon. He's always though Kenyon was a wonderful community, so when the opportunity came to expand, it was even more exciting.
NH+C already has locations in Northfield, Lakeville, Lonsdale, Faribault and Farmington.