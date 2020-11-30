The Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority has already verbally signaled its support for the Community Action Center’s planned construction of 17 housing units designed to reduce the community’s need for affordable housing. Last week, it was asked to reduce the need financially.
During a Nov. 24 meeting, Community Action Center Executive Director Scott Wopata asked the HRA to consider supporting a third, two-bedroom emergency shelter on the same Hwy. 3 site. The projected cost is $250,000 and would be spread over three years: 2021-23. Two other planned on-site emergency shelters have already been community funded. The HRA plans to discuss Wopata’s request in December, before possibly bringing the matter back for a vote in January.
Plans call for the $4.7 million project, called Hillcrest Village, to include the three emergency housing units, six for transitional housing and eight set aside for affordable housing on the 2½-acre site of the former Manger Inn on the north side of Hwy. 3. The HRA has already committed $100,000 to help the CAC meet additional housing needs caused by COVID-19. Of that, $46,400 is expected to be allocated in 2020-21.
The CAC is planning for the development to include no net energy consumption and is planning to install 225 solar panels.
Addressing a need
The Community Action Center’s four current emergency shelters are considered full every day. The organization maintains waiting lists of five to 10 households in need of emergency shelter.
Northfield’s affordable housing vacancy rate is at less than 1%, considered a burden for families struggling to leave the CAC’s emergency shelters. Rice County is considered the third-most expensive district for housing within Minnesota, with only Rochester and the Twin Cities rating higher. The CAC reportedly spends thousands of dollars each year on hotel rooms, providing temporary shelter but not permanent housing.
Wopata said his organization listened to many local leaders, engaged its partner organizations, Northfield Shares, Northfield Rotary Club, the city’s climate action team and those living at the Manger Inn during the process. To Wopata, the project should align with affordable housing, diversity, equity and inclusion and public outreach goals.
Wopata noted another project goal is for tenants to stay in the same unit and take over leases. In noting how the project aligns with HRA goals, HRA member and City Councilor Erica Zweifel said the city is preliminarily discussing waving building fees for affordable housing projects to ease the city’s current shortage.