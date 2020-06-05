After several last-minute filings, two incumbent members of the Rice County Board of Commissioners are set to face off against well-known challengers in an Aug. 11 primary.
When the candidate filing deadline closed Tuesday, only Commissioner Galen Malecha was left without a challenger. Malecha is thus expected to continue to represent District 2, which includes most of the city of Northfield.
Malecha was first elected to the board in 2006, defeating Betsy Buckheit by just 9 votes. He won by increasingly large margins in 2010 and 2012 and faced no opposition in 2016.
“I feel fortunate and blessed that I am able to run and represent the district in Northfield,” Malecha said. “I thoroughly enjoy trying to help people trying to solve their government issues.”
Commissioner Jake Gillen was the first commissioner to receive challengers this cycle, with Joe Adamek and Bill McDonald registering their candidacy on the first day of the filing period. Gillen filed for re-election on May 22 and a fourth candidate, Jim Purfeerst, later entered the race.
Gillen currently represents District 1, which includes a small portion of Northfield but is mostly rural, covering the east part of the county. He’s the coard’s most senior member, having first been elected to his post in 2004. Previously, Gillen had signaled his intention to step down at this election. Now nearly 80, the retired dairy farmer had planned to enjoy retirement with his wife. Her death in 2018 changed that equation, pushing him back into the ring for another term.
If given another term, Gillen has pledged to keep the county on a sustainable financial path while continuing to invest in crucial infrastructure. While all three of his opponents declined to criticize his record on the board, they suggested it might be time for a fresh voice.
A lifelong county resident, McDonald has lived in Cannon City since 1991. Though he grew up on a farm, he’s been in finance for more than 20 years. Since 2009, he’s been an independent financial advisor with his own office in downtown Faribault. McDonald said he’s always been interested in county politics and has done his best to give back to the community. Now that his work schedule is starting to slow down a bit, McDonald said he finally has time to take on a commitment like county commissioner.
McDonald touted his farm background and his deep understanding of finance as assets that could help him represent the district well. If elected, he promised to take a close look at the county’s budget and push for increased efficiency.
“I don’t see anything terribly wrong with what the county is doing, but I think it’s a good idea to review our policies and procedures,” he said.
Like McDonald, Adamek is a lifelong county resident who is nearing retirement and looking at stepping up his involvement in the community. A former union business manager, Adamek is looking at retiring from Crown Cork & Seal in 2021.
With the county’s budget likely to struggle with the aftereffects of COVID-19, Adamek pledged to keep a lid on spending. At the same time, he said it’s important to increase affordable housing development throughout the region.
A lifelong farmer, Purfeerst is currently a supervisor on the Soil and Water Board. First elected in 2014, he was re-elected in 2018 without opposition. Soil and Water Board supervisors are elected by the whole county, though each must hail from a different district. Purfeerst touted his strong agricultural background, experience in county government and understanding of finance. He promised to be a good listener, responsive to the concerns of his constituents.
“I understand a lot of the issues that a lot of the farm families are seeing out here,” he said. “I think I can relate to them fairly well.”
Until the last day of the filing period, County Commissioner Jeff Docken was set to run unopposed. Docken, a farmer from Webster Township, was first elected to the board in 2008 and is seeking a fourth term.
Docken’s District 5 includes most of western Rice County, including Lonsdale and Morristown. On the board, he’s focused on fostering business growth in the county. He’s particularly excited about the industrial park in Lonsdale.
While Docken hails from the north end of the district, both of his opponents live on the south side. While their resumes include significant community involvement and even prior runs for office, they pledged to bring new ideas to county government.
Kim Halvorson owns a turkey farm in rural Morristown, has served on the County Planning and District One Hospital boars, and previously owned Bio Wood Processing, which recycled wood products for turkey bedding and mulch. Bio Wood had a rather unhappy relationship with county leaders and was sued by the county for violating its conditional use permits. While the county was initially successful, the state Court of Appeals overturned almost all of the district court’s decisions. Halvorson also ran against Docken in 2016, but was lost by a significant margin.
Halvorson says she thinks there’s a significant need for a fresh perspective. She criticized Docken for, in her view, not representing the southern portion of the district as actively as the north.
“We’ve had someone who pays close attention to the north, but I feel like the south hasn’t been paid as close of attention,” she said. “I would hope to hear all of those people, to have a presence at township settings, and work with (those communities) closely to deliver results.”
Halvorson said that in her experience, the boards that have gotten the most done and functioned the best have actually been those where members were not afraid to express differences of opinion.
Having served for a combined total of more than 40 years, Halvorson noted that the board’s three incumbents have developed a camaraderie. She said that while there’s benefits to that, a fresh perspective is needed.
“I think they’ve done a good job, but I think the expectation is that we do a great job,” she said. “I think the push toward greatness is what I bring to any board.”
Docken’s other opponent is former Morristown Mayor Kurt Wolf. First elected in 2008, Wolf was defeated for re-election in 2010 by just two votes, then won his seat back in 2012 and held it until 2018, when he lost to now-Mayor Tony Lindahl.
Wolf, who works for the city of Northfield, could have sought to get his old job back, but opted to run for county Board. He said that decision was heavily influenced by his strong desire to see broadband internet access expanded to cover the whole county as quickly as possible.
As a member of the city of Morristown’s EDA, Wolf brings extensive experience in economic development as well as county government. Nonetheless, the issue of rural broadband is particularly important to him because of his own personal experience
When tornadoes tore through the region in 2018, Wolf was forced to leave his home for a year and a half, taking up residence near the Flying J at Hwy. 19 and I-35. There, he and his family lacked the ability to access any form of broadband, hammering home the importance of the issue.
If elected, he promised to use his relationships with BevComm, Jaguar Communications and other local providers to boost access. The state recently invested in a large broadband project covering part of District 5, and millions remain set aside for future projects.
Because 2020 is a census year, commissioners up for election will only serve two-year terms. Districts will be redrawn for the 2022 elections to ensure proportional representation.