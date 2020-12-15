The Northfield School Board approved a slight increase in the 2021 tax levy during Monday's meeting, but that doesn’t mean all Northfielders will face a subsequent rise in taxes next year.
The 2021 board-certified levy is $20.31 million, a 1.64% increase — $327,047 — from this year.
Finance Director Val Mertesdorf noted that a district resident whose $200,000 home increased in value by 4.4% will pay the same in taxes next year.
“It’s all good news,” said School Board member Amy Goerwitz.
According to the district, a majority of the increase is due to voter-approved referendum revenue. While enrollment is projected to decline, an inflationary factor on the referendum circulation results in a slight increase.
“It is important to note that over the last five years our average increase has been 5.85%,” Mertesdorf wrote in a pre-meeting report. “We are incredibly fortunate to live in a community that supports education wholeheartedly. The burden on taxpayers is significant and unfortunately is not equitable across the state due to many legislative rules. We will continue to be responsible stewards and advocate for our community at the Legislature.”
The district’s levy decreased 0.2% last year and increased 4% for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Tax levy authority largely state-driven
The county auditor divides the final levy by the district’s net tax capacity to establish rates. The Minnesota Department of Education sets the maximum levy limit for each school district, based on current legislation and formulas. The School Board adopts a proposed levy in September, holds a public meeting on the proposed amount and ifinalizes the levy in December.
Mertesdorf noted school funding is “highly regulated by the state.” Northfield Public Schools receives 70% of its funding from the state. The Legislature sets revenue-determining formulas, the tax policy for local schools, maximum authorized property tax levy and a school board’s ability to submit operating and capital needs referendums.
The Northfield Public Schools levy provides 24% of the district’s general fund budget. The dollars pay the district’s debt obligations, voter-approved and state-authorized levies and covers chronic state underfunding.