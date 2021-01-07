The Northfield Historical Society recently announced a new opportunity to engage with history for area families: the History Hideout.
A press release states the History Hideout is a dedicated room at the museum which is filled with historical games, books, and costumes. Sunday afternoons from Jan. 17 through March 28, families will have the opportunity to reserve the History Hideout. In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the facility will be closed to the general public during the reserved time and up to 10 family members can utilize the space. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided and items will be sanitized or quarantined before their next use.
"The idea of the History Hideout came from the many conversations that staff had with visitors over the last several months," the release states. "Visitors have expressed a desire to go somewhere and do something, but the usual options are no longer available or are viewed as too risky during the pandemic. Also, hybrid learning has been forcing students to spend their school day at home and plugged in to digital learning methods. With many people not wishing to travel far from home to be entertained, the need for something local, safe, and family-friendly seemed apparent."
Timing-wise, staff say the creation of the History Hideout could not be more perfect for NHS.
Visitation to the museum declines in the winter months and between the cold and the pandemic, the decline is expected to be dramatic this year. Funding from the Minnesota Humanities Council through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan allowed such a community-based initiative to be developed.
The History Hideout is furnished as a 1880s-style school room with a row of student desks, a teacher’s desk, a blackboard, and individual slate boards. Costumes will allow for creative play as children dress up as pioneer girls and boys, outlaws, or townsfolk. Classic McGuffey readers will be on hand as well as story books and historical non-fiction books featuring Latino traditions, Native American culture, and Black leaders in history. The board games and puzzles provided will be of an historic or geographic nature as well. For parents or grandparents accompanying their kids, old editions of Newsweek, Time magazine, and the Northfield magazine are available.
"Items for the History Hideout have been carefully chosen and everything is designed to give both parents and kids a break from their routine," the release states. "The cost of the two-hour reservation is $45 covering up to 10 people. Museum admission is included in the price as well as a staff member who will be onsite during the reserved time. Members of NHS will receive a discount on their reservation. The first date the room may be reserved is Jan. 17. Reservations may be made by calling 507-645-9268 or by emailing info@northfieldhistory.org. Weekend reservations must be made by the preceding Thursday to assure staff coverage.