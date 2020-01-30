For Northfielders Maggie Lindenfelser and Ray Richmond, the prospect of attending college was complicated by uncertainty and the understanding that for them a traditional college format might not be the best learning environment.
The pair are not the only example of potential students shying away from a college education due to cost, job commitments and other obligations.
One local collaboration, however, between the Northfield Community College Collaborative and Riverland Community College, is easing the barriers and providing a unique setting that is in some cases enabling students who used to struggle to reach new heights.
The NCCC was founded under the umbrella of the Northfield Healthy Community Initiative organization. The collaborative allows for Riverland Community College professors to come to second-floor building space owned by the HCI in downtown Northfield. This semester, professors are teaching composition I, philosophy of social justice, general psychology and remedial math. As part of the partnership, Riverland professors are in Northfield from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, allowing the majority of students with full-time working schedules to still attend classes.
Lindenfelser, 20, opted to attend Riverland after applying to a number of four-year colleges.
This May, Lindenfelser plans to graduate and move to Arizona to work in an administrative job on a military base near where her boyfriend lives. But she wants to be sure she can find a job.
“At one point, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, which is why I chose the two-year, because I figured it would help me figure out what I wanted to do,” she said.
“It has really opened my mind and made me more receptive to everything. Before I didn’t really want to branch out, didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know what college was really all about. And the NCCC has helped me to figure out all the different aspects of college.”
Freshman Ray Richmond, a social work major, wants to work with families, including children in potentially troubled situations. She hopes her career allows her to help children who are in a similar situation she was in as a 15-year-old girl entering foster care.
“If this didn’t exist, I don’t think I would be in college,” Richmond said.
“I was able to receive a lot of one-on-one. It’s just very helpful for me.”
Richmond was motivated to enter the social work field after experiencing how her social worker helped her succeed while she lived in Chicago. She later moved to the area to be with her older brother.
“It has helped make this journey easier, and I think if this didn’t exist, I don’t think I really would be in college,” she said of the CCC program.
“This is a great option because I was able to receive a lot of one-on-one, which was perfect for me because I had trouble in high school. I had trouble learning in large groups. I didn’t learn like everyone else did, so being here helped me get that one-on-one.”
After graduation, Richmond plans to attend Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
The NCCC experiences substantial growth
Courses began with 28 students the first semester. That number grew to 40 last fall. Three students so far have graduated after initially taking classes elsewhere.
All general education courses transfer to public four-year university and some private schools. Northfield Community College Collaborative Director Katie Theis hopes to expand the program to offer multiple night classes for students and potentially offering a partnership on a bachelor’s degree in collaboration with a university.
“We will look at the classes with the students and help navigate how to do assignments or when they are due or where to put them and find tutors for students, and so it is a multi-faceted way of accessing classes,” she said.
The Community College Collaborative has taught students how to conduct research and see different perspectives. It has also alerted students to the quality jobs offered by having AA degrees, including assistant and social work positions.
Before, the Northfield HCI had noticed Northfield High School students were either graduating high school without a plan, commuting to the Twin Cities to attend two-year schools or skipping college because they could not afford it or had other barriers such as family obligations.
“We saw that the need was definitely there,” Theis said. “We wanted students to be able to access their associate’s degree without having to leave Northfield.”
Richmond just completed an interpersonal communications course during which she learned how to communicate through non-verbal ways and how different cultures interact through different styles. A psychology class instructs students on psychological studies and theories, and Richmond described the religions of the world course she took as “super informative.”
“There was a huge push in the past 10 years for students to get their Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degrees, and we are now needing students who are graduating with associates degrees and can enter the work field without having thousands of dollars of debt and build their way up in the degree and receive training at the job itself as well,” Theis said.
She added that launching NCCC meant an initial learning curve for both teachers and students.
Prior to the Northfield Community College Collaborative, Riverland had been involved with Northfield High School for Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes (TORCH) program, which works with academically prepared but underperforming students.
“It’s just been this great opportunity,” said Riverland Dean of Academic Affairs Kelly McCalla. To him, local support for the program shows the community’s commitment to its students' success.
Riverland is pleased with the program because of enrollment figures, the number of developmental classes and it being approximately cost-neutral for the college. A lot of the professors are local to Northfield and work there part time.
“They know the students,” McCalla said. “They know the community. They’re invested in the success of the program.
“It’s been pretty beneficial for us.”
Beyond the classroom
For Theis, the one thing she wants students to say about her work is that is goes beyond the classroom. In her position, she helps set up the courses, works with youth to create plans that identify areas of need, interventions and goals, maintains contact with alumni to provide continual support and guidance, and trains and supervises interns, AmeriCorps service members and volunteers.
“I hope that they see me as a resource and they’re not afraid to come to me with non-academic questions, because I think through community partnerships and collaborations that we have, we don’t ever want to have a student slip through the cracks or not be able to achieve their dreams,” she said.
And she does care. That was easy to see as she became emotional about describing what CCC students mean to her. Her mission becomes clear as she describes a student who received a 3.8 grade point average as a CCC student after experiencing barriers in high school that limited her academic performance.
“They’re my students,” Theis said. “They’re wonderful human beings, and they deserve to be cared for. And I think some of our students, they don’t have familial support, they don’t have support coming from other people, and so I want to support them and show them how much I love them.”