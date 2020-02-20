Over the last decade, Northfield Public Schools has seen a 30% increase in the number of students with emotional and behavioral disorders.
The reasons behind the increase are complex, officials say, and span beyond school walls.
In 2010, 71 of 491 special education students were identified as having an emotional and behavioral disorder, according to Director of Special Services Cheryl Hall. Today, that's grown to 93 children out of 680 special education students.
“We do have an increase in needing to respond to students who are experiencing emotional distress or behaviors, maladaptive behaviors and dysregulation,” Hall said.
To qualify as having emotional and behavioral disorders, students must show an established, documented problem with aggression, hyperactivity or impulsivity that negatively impacts others. Students with emotional behavioral disorders don’t necessarily show disruptive behavior, however. Other behavior could include a pattern of withdrawal, anxiety or depression. Pre-K through 12th-grade students qualify for EBD services.
“We look at that and we gather information from the parents, other staff,” Hall said.
After an EBD is diagnosed, the district composes individual education plans describing needed services, goals and how student needs are going to be met in an educational setting. Northfield works with the assumption that no child who needs special education services is the same and with the goal to teach necessary behavior-changing skills and proactive strategies to overcome problematic emotions.
Hall said early intervention is key.
“It’s important to know that it takes a certain knowledge and skill for any parent or any family member to know how to help their child develop different responses or different skills, and they can’t do it alone,” she said.
The local increase comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Alliance on Mental Illness have also reported an increase in childhood mental health problems. Hall attributes part of the reason for the national increase to adverse childhood experiences. Those adverse experiences can include physical, sexual or emotional abuse, physical or emotional neglect, exposure to domestic violence, household substance abuse or mental illness, parental separation or divorce, or an incarcerated household member.
The Northfield student population has also increased, bringing a correlating rise in special education needs. Professionals have become more adept at identifying and treating mental health problems, and schools are becoming better at stripping away the stigmas associated with mental health conditions. In response to the growing need, the district has increased staff training and support to be proactive in preventing disruptive behavior.
“As diagnosis gets better, we’re better informed, there’s that piece,” Hall said. “I think just in our society as a whole I think we’re seeing changes for a variety of reasons that I don’t think we can pinpoint. There’s just more stressors. There’s more homeless, there’s more families that have more stress in their lives.”