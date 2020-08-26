Forced to change their approach in helping clients following the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, Jenny Solar and Bridget Novak knew their work at Laura Baker Services Association was still needed to provide their clients with a sense of normalcy.
With that in mind, Solar, a music therapist who has worked at Laura Baker for nearly four years, sang songs and offered live music therapy sessions, producing 15 to 20 video sessions on YouTube. Novak, an arts specialist for nearly two years, has instructed virtual art projects and delivered art supplies to clients before the stay-at-home order went into effect in March. Virtual sessions are not as effective for Novak’s clients, so she has mainly created videos and given instructions on how her clients can continue the work. She’ll sometimes add challenges.
“That was the safest thing to do,” Solar said.
Music therapy and creative art projects, from painting to molding clay, have improved the lives of many with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Laura Baker. Many of the clients rely on the services to improve their lives and bring positive energy into their days. The services Solar and Novak provided during perhaps the most stressful time of their clients’ lives has allowed those they serve to consistently have something to look forward to during a long quarantine period.
“People’s everyday routines have been so disrupted,” Solar said. “This is the one thing they could kind of hold onto.”
The women feel an individualized approach tailored to the skills, abilities and interests of their clients is needed. Also, they freely admit that their clients teach them life lessons.
“That sense of valuing each individual for exactly who they are, and making sure our work reflects that,” Solar said.
Even with the restrictions to combat COVID-19, Laura Baker has still conducted some outside, face-to-face classes, allowing residents to spend time with each other and staff.
Novak has been surprised that some of the clients she initially thought would struggle with the change to a virtual format have actually transitioned “quite well,” in a nearly identical fashion to in-person instruction. Solar has noticed her clients responding more fully and on a deeper level to the video classes
Many of their clients are young to middle-age adults. As an organization, Laura Baker Services assists people with special needs and offers a continuum of living, educational and support services.