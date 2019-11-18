Three Links Assisted Living is moving toward constructing 60 independent living units in the city of Northfield.
A press release states the organization on Monday finalized the purchase of 1.66 acres of land between Millstream Commons and the Village of the Cannon in downtown Northfield to help facilitate the project.
“Long-term plans for the land are to connect Millstream Commons and the Village on the Cannon with approximately 60 independent living units and common areas,” the release states. “With this purchase, Three Links will be able to provide more services in downtown Northfield and allow seniors to age and thrive in place. The demand for senior housing with convenient, local amenities is great.”
The timeline for the project has not been determined.
The land was privately owned by Friends of Villages on the Cannon, an organization representing property owners at Village on the Cannon.
“We are grateful for the collaboration of the Village on the Cannon Board of Directors and to the Friends of the Village on the Cannon for their support of this purchase and for the shared vision of this property,” said Three Links CEO Mark Anderson. “I credit Kathy Olson for strengthening these relationships over the years.”
The release states Millstream Commons is an assisted living property owned by Three Links and led by Executive Director Kathy Olson. The Village on the Cannon is considered a separate property of senior condominiums with with no affiliation to Three Links.
