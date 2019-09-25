Northfield Shares announced Wednesday that Mike Krance, the organization’s first executive director is stepping down from the position he held for two-and-one-half years.
The parting of ways is amicable and both Krance and the board agreed that the timing for a transition is good, according to the Northfield Shares Board Chair Bob Thacker. Krance’s last day will be Sept. 30.
“We will miss Mike’s talents as we look to the future,” Thacker said, “but we are also looking at his resignation as an opportunity for future growth and success.”
During Krance’s tenure, Northfield Shares, a community foundation that seeks to sustain and transform Northfield by advancing philanthropy, inspiring volunteerism and promoting collaborative leadership, increased its asset base to more than $4.4 million. It distributed nearly $1.6 million in grants to local, regional and national nonprofit organizations and served as a clearinghouse to recruit and coordinate volunteers for a variety of events and projects, including clean-up efforts after the September 2018 tornadoes in the area. In addition, Northfield Shares spearheaded several community building events, including the Defeat of Jesse James Days Run/Walk, a Dan Buettner Blue Zones presentation and a first-ever Northfield Shares a Dinner event.
“While I am passionate about Northfield Shares, its mission, and the Northfield community, my skillsets don’t completely match the needs for this position and the organization as it has continued to grow,” said Krance. Northfield Shares is now at a point where it needs a visionary leader with stronger fund development skills to take it to the next level. A qualified individual who lives in Northfield and can commit to greater community involvement on behalf of the organization would be ideal.”
The search for a new executive director will begin immediately. The board is currently creating a search committee that will be intergenerational and include a broad base of community input. Community members interested in providing input about the next executive director are invited to contact Thacker at rgthacker47@gmail.com.
“I greatly respect Mike and his sense of what direction the organization should take next,” said Thacker. “He was the right person for the job when he joined us two-plus years ago and he has demonstrated that in countless ways, including his decision that this is the right time for him to step away. We are greatly appreciative of his efforts during his time here and we wish him nothing but the best in the years ahead.”
With Krance’s departure, the Northfield Shares board is committed to moving forward without missing a beat. The organization is currently in the midst of a granting process that will continue as planned. Nonprofits interested in submitting a proposal for funds may visit northfieldshares.org. Anyone interested in providing an annual gift or a legacy gift should contact Thacker at rgthacker47@gmail.com.