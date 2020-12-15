The Dundas City Council on Monday unanimously approved a nearly 12% rise in the tax levy.
The council unanimously approved the 2021 tax levy 11.95% higher than this year's. That includes a $40,000 capital levy.
City taxes on a $200,000 home will rise by $70 next year. Administrator Jenelle Teppen has noted that though the council isn’t planning many upcoming special projects, the $1.23 million levy would allow for the city to complete a $120,000 street lighting project.
Currently, there is decorative lighting on Railway Street. The council has expressed a desire to expand the array down Hester Street toward Chapel Brewing and then down Railway Street south to Mill Park. Plans also call for decorative light fixtures to be placed on either side of the bridge that crosses into Memorial Park. The Dundas City Council is also considering improvements to Memorial Park, including paving the entrance to the stadium, in anticipation of the community hosting the 2022 state town baseball tournament. Councilors have also been eyeing the purchase of a nearly $300,000 plow truck and completing a couple sidewalk projects.
Councilor Larry Fowler noted the council has worked on the levy throughout the year. He believes the increase was needed and spoke highly of what he deems is the collaborative and unifying approach the group and Administrator Jenelle Teppen take in making decisions.
“We have to start paying for the new City Hall and sidewalks and lights, we’re putting four lights in the parking lot behind the council chambers,” he noted. Another project includes installing a stoplight at the corner of First Street and Hester Street.
“They’re not cheap,” Fowler said of stoplights.
In December 2019, the council passed a 7% increase in the property tax levy. Expenses in that budget included work related to construction of the new City Hall building, election expenses and increased costs for general government operations, like planning and zoning, public safety and consulting. The new City Hall opened this fall.