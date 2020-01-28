Thursday, Jan 30
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Public Open Skate: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. The cost to skate is $5 general public, $2 for spouses. For dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff - present ID. Skates are provided for rental. Participants must sign a waiver. For more information, visit wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday's Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. For more information, visit info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Arcadia Charter School 8th Grade Information Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Arcadia invites eighth-grade students who may be interested in a public, project-based, progressive high school experience to visit and learn more about Arcadia's high school program. For more information, contact Laura Stelter, lstelter@arcadiacharterschool.org, 507-663-8806. http://www.arcadiacharterschool.org.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Jan 31
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., first Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Feb 01
Sustainable Farming Association Cannon River Chapter Conference: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Seeds Farm, 6903 115th St. E, Northfield. Lori Cox of Roots Return Heritage Farm presents statistics for small, diversified family farms, reviews barriers and possible solutions, and discusses how farmers can become a catalyst for their own business. The chapter meeting includes an update on the Cannon Valley Grown initiative. New board members will be elected. A Hotdish potluck will follow. For more information, contact Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. https://www.sfa-mn.org/cannon-river/.
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Candlelight Event: 5-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Create a magical night of cross country skiing, snowshoeing (or walking, if there is no snow)
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Monday, Feb 03
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Feb 04
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Arcadia Charter School Information Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Arcadia Charter School, 1719 Cannon Road, Northfield. Arcadia Charter School invites students in grades five-12 to visit to learn more about its unique academic program. For more information, contact Laura Stelter, lstelter@arcadiacharterschool.org, 507-663-8806. http://www.arcadiacharterschool.org.
Northfield Community Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Learn public speaking and leadership skills in a supportive environment. For more information, contact northfieldmn.toastmastersclubs.org or northfieldtoastmasters@gmail.com.
Northfield Family Support Group: 7 p.m., Northfield Community Resources Center, room 223, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. There are free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. For more information, contact Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.
"Festival of Spring: Brilliance of Huaxing": 7:30 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, Third Street East, Northfield. There will be a Lunar New Year celebration on suona.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Northfield Support Group for Families: 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Wednesday, Feb 05
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank - second floor, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield. For more information, contact Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. The group is for those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.