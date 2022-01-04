As much as we’d all like to wish the COVID-19 pandemic away, each local official the Northfield News talked to for this year ahead story mentioned the persistent virus as an ongoing challenge the community continues to stare at and deal with directly.
As often as city leaders expressed their optimism about the new year ahead, they all expressed reservations and lingering challenges still to be faced as we plunge headlong into 2022.
Northfield
Rhonda Pownell said that, as Northfield’s first mayor to be elected to a second term, she will stay positive and keep her focus, momentum and commitment on completing the city’s multi-year Strategic Plan 2021-2024.
“There’s so much going on here,” she said. “We need to look holistically as a community at the six priority areas and stick to the plan.”
In regards to the strategic plan, Pownell said she’s proud of the expansion of affordable and emergency housing in three developments across the city; the investment into enhancing buildings in the downtown historic district; and additional beautification of Northfield’s riverfront area.
Pownell also mentioned three parts of the plan she’s particularly excited about this year: More trees planted, and thus, more carbon reduced; a full-time Spanish translator connecting all people in the community; economic vitality growing, thanks to more available housing; and continual improvements to transform the city’s riverfront.
“Clearly, the Northfield community benefits from institutional knowledge,” she said.
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said 2021 saw improvements in the areas of service excellence, officer wellness, climate action and diversity, equity and inclusion. The Policy Task Force, comprised of 13 community members, offered input and local perspective regarding police reform measurers. Updating the policy manual was tackled last year after calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd by four members of the Minneapolis Police Department in late May 2020.
Another significant local change came in July, supplying all Northfield police officers with a body camera and requiring its use. Improvements regarding the physical and mental wellness of shift work officers who suffer a shorter life span disproportionally to average Americans was addressed last year with additional resources focused on officer wellness and life/work balance.
Three hybrid vehicles were added to the force, with the goal of introducing all-electric vehicles when the supply chain issues resolve, Elliott said. To increase the safety of police staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the interior of police headquarters was remodeled to accommodate dividers between work spaces and update the building’s heating and cooling technology.
Another significant initiative to expand diversity, equity and inclusion, Elliott said, was to collaborate with the Northfield Community College and Riverland Community College in Austin to potentially recruit new female officers and officers of color.
“There are seven students enrolled in the law enforcement program,” he said. “We are hopeful to be able to educate and employ local students from the surrounding area.”
Elliott, who has been Northfield’s police chief for a year and a half, said he’s excited to be in Northfield at this point in his long career in law enforcement.
What will 2022 bring? The Northfield Police will add one officer and one data coordinator who will classify videos from body cameras, manage information and record statistics. Over the last five months, Elliott said three officers were hired to replace others that left police work. Elliott said new officers typically spend the first six months training with a field officers.
Elliott said the City Emergency Operation Plan is receiving a complete rewrite, something that hasn’t been done for 20 years. New to the plan are official procedures for handling extreme weather events like flooding and tornados, trail derailments and managing hazardous material spillage.
While all these changes are definitely keeping the Northfield police department busy, Elliott said the updates nicely dovetail with the city’s priorities.
Ben Martig, Northfield city administrator, talked about the following areas as key priorities for 2022:
Economic Vitality: Implement Riverfront Action Plan, the Regional Park Designation, and Bridge Square design, a strategic asset for the community that would enhance and beautify the corridor stretching through downtown parks and walkways along the Cannon River.
Housing Availability: Refresh rental code standards for tenets and landlords by cleaning up the language and giving people more tools for asking for repairs. Increase the number of affordable housing options with Bluffview, Spring Creek II and CAC Hillcrest.
“I’m excited to see the growth in the number of housing projects across the city,” Martig said.
Quality Facilities: Implement Park Capital Investment Plan which includes River North expansion along with identifying new sources of funding.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: The city increased the part-time Spanish translator to full-time.
“We’re excited the City Council saw the value in this service,” Martig said.
Service Excellence: Board and commission governance enhancements that include better training and clarification of governance structures to mitigate board to board differences. Department of Motor Vehicle remodeled, customer service under study and new marketing measures in place.
Climate Action: Using the Department of Natural Resources tree planting grant of $90,000 for new plantings and add diversity of replacement plantings to mitigate diseases like those effecting ash trees.
Lisa Peterson, President/CEO of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, shared a few areas where the chamber is looking forward to expanding and enhancing includes programming, promotions, advocacy and collaboration.
Peterson said new programming will focus on key topics and business issues and may involve special luncheons to help keep members informed about what will be taking place in 2022. “Our goal is to keep you well educated and informed,” she said. Regarding promotions, Peterson said the Chamber is designing “new and exciting ways to lift up your business and message to the greater community.”
On advocacy, Peterson said the Chamber is in a unique position to be a unified voice for businesses. “We are looking forward to learning more about what our businesses need and speaking on their behalf,” she said. On collaboration, she said the Chamber is creating some amazing partnerships with our fellow Northfield area organizations and look forward to moving forward with them on shared plans and initiatives. “We realize we are all better when we work together,” Peterson said.
Northfield Public Schools
Northfield School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Hillmann said the two biggest issues from last year — managing COVID-19 and adapting to an online learning environment — are still very much relevant this year.
“One of the biggest lessons we learned last year was that students learn best in school,” Hillmann said. “So we’ll help students and staff transition from a pandemic to an endemic disease that is not going away right away.”
Hillmann said two additional tasks for 2022 will be to follow the district’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026 that was modified by the Northfield School Board in December and to manage the budget prioritization in the face of declining enrollment.
Adding a fifth priority to the year ahead, Hillmann again addressed the strains from COVID-19 upon the entire Northfield community.
“If we can help the local community recover from COVID and bring people together after two stressful years, then we can come out of this crisis proud of our shared strength,” he said.
Dundas
Dundas Police Chief Todd Hanson said that, since he assumed his position in October 2020, he’s been worried about staff shortages due to COVID-19. Fortunately, his staff of three full-time and three part-time were not infected with the virus.
“This has been a learning year for me,” Hanson said. “particularly the policies and procedures.” He is grateful for the good working relationship his department has with Rice County deputies, particularly those in Northfield. Looking ahead to 2022, Hanson said there are a lot of things to look forward to, like the end of the pandemic. “I’m hoping COVID settles down,” he said. “That will make life so much better for the citizens and the department,”
Launching the new city website and continued residential development happened in the city of Dundas last year, said Jenelle Teppen, Dundas city administrator. Teppen said 35 single family homes were built on the east side in Bridgewater Heights last year.
She anticipates continued development in Bridgewater Heights in 2022. On the city’s west side in the Stoneridge area, Teppen said the developer was granted a building permit and that she expects construction of more residential units to begin sometime in 2022.
Thanks to the Dundas City Council reprising economic development as a priority last year, Teppen explained that an additional $33,000 will be available in 2022 to help existing, relocating or start-up businesses. “This fund carries over each year and nets us that amount annually,” she said.
A new public works employee will join the currently seven full-time staff in 2022 to manage the additional maintenance associated with community growth and infrastructure, she said.
Bridgewater Township
After two years of working on an annexation agreement with Northfield, Glen Castore, Bridgewater supervisor, said he expects to complete the process in 2022. The annexation would create an industrial zone that would supply sewer and water along a rezoned area of I-35 that would provide infrastructure services necessary for commercial and industrial development.
“We’ve got a good working relationship with the Rice County commissioners,” he said.
He added, “From the township supervisor’s point of view, I am looking forward to next year. I expect a quiet year ahead.”
Castore explained that, even though the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed down the progress of the annexation agreement, the five-member board still made significant headway.