The Northfield Economic Development Authority Board of Directors doesn't want recent work to improve the business climate for immigrant- and minority-owned companies to be for naught.
With that in mind, the EDA Board of Directors on July 23 approved developing a work plan with the consulting firm to expand diversity, equity and inclusion work in the coming years. The plan is expected to be completed by October at a maximum $5,000 cost.
In 2019, the firm, Strong & Starlike conducted a survey of Northfield businesses owned by people of color that culminated in a 30-page summary. A majority of the businesses surveyed in the report said they had experienced barriers in starting and running their business in town. The report found 62.5% of business owners engaged said they had felt isolated, unsupported, stereotyped and/or discriminated against in Northfield.
EDA board members Britt Ackerman said Andrew Ehrmann said although they supported rehiring Strong & Starlike, they called for a majority of costs to go toward project implementation.
Ehrmann suggested the EDA hire someone, whether internally or externally, to manage the long-term, day-to-day aspects of any diversity, equity and inclusion-related planning. Ehrmann asked if the EDA could place $25,000 in extra funding into the Northfield Enterprise Center budget to hire a part-time employee.
“The payback will be really strong,” he said.
In supporting the work plan, EDA board member and Northfield City Councilor Jessica Peterson White said although the initial contract will be somewhat limited, she supports it as a short-term approach.
“It makes a lot of sense to keep this moving,” she said.
In recent years, the City Council used grant funding to hire city Project Manager Beth Kallestad to work on city strategic plan initiatives. Because the funding steered Kallestad toward climate issues, the council is still discussing the need to continue to fulfill diversity, equity and inclusion planning. As part of the goal, the council earlier this month passed a racial equity plan to reduce racial disparities.
Peterson White anticipated there could be future City Council discussion on how to dedicate staff time to such work and suggested the EDA and council work together on future diversity, equity and inclusion planning.
EDA Board member and Mayor Rhonda Pownell noted staffing shortages are present across Northfield’s public sector, adding even if an additional staff member was hired, fulfilling the broad aspects of the diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan component would still be a major task.
“We’re in a long game here,” she said. “This is a long-game approach. This is not a sprint.”
Although Community Development Director Mitzi Baker understood the EDA’s reluctance to rely too heavily on consultants, COVID-19 will likely pose problems well into 2021. To her, that means the city needs to rely more heavily on Strong & Starlike to develop the work plan and possibly hire a contracted staff member to lead the effort. Baker expressed hope that once that happens, the city won’t need to place as much staff time into such initiatives.
Northfield Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson noted he hasn’t been available to complete much of the EDA’s Socioeconomic Committee work because of the amount of staff time COVID-19 is consuming. Because of that complication, Carlson emphasized the need to have additional support.
A possibility in the future is for the EDA to utilize $23,000 in consulting services to achieve the goal of making Northfield a more welcoming place for business owners of color and immigrant-owned companies. The EDA’s professional services budget is approximately $8,000. Carlson noted $15,000 is set aside for Socioeconomic Committee initiatives.
Prior recommendations
Recommendations presented last year to the EDA by the firm included the board provide access to capital for minority-owned and immigrant-led businesses through microgrants and existing grant and loan programs, increase accessibility and connection by improving communication and relationship-building with communities and within the city, and provide technical support to the businesses through strategic partnerships.
As part of the survey process, Strong & Starlike visited Northfield minority-owned businesses, gauging any barriers they faced in opening their establishments and how the city can better serve those groups. Businesses were asked about their business background, how many employees they had, if they had growth aspirations and if so, how they planned to achieve them.