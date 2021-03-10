Northfield Hospital and Clinics has opened its new Wound Healing Center, a facility intended to provide chronic wound care closer to home.
The center includes four treatment rooms and two hyperbaric chambers. The chambers, estimated at a total of 1,000 square feet, are on the floor below the existing birth center and have a separate entrance on the west side of the building.
The Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors last June moved ahead with developing the program. In doing so, the board agreed to contract with wound care company Healogics to develop the program, and to move ahead with design documents and construction bids to build the department.
Brian Witte, director of the Wound Healing Center, noted the No. 1 chronic wound condition they see is diabetic ulcers. Chronic wounds are considered a common complication of diabetes and obesity. Non-healing wounds reportedly stem from poorly functioning veins, inadequate circulation and immobility. In some cases, chronic wounds lead to amputation.
Staff undergo a 40-hour course in hyperbaric medicine as well as additional time in specialized wound healing and guidelines developed by Healogics. From there, care plan guidelines are developed by wound type.
Approximately 6.7 million people nationwide are estimated to have chronic wounds they need to monitor/manage. The healing process typically includes cleaning the wound, replacing skin and then involving the hyperbaric chambers in intense oxygen therapy. Such treatment is typically prescribed by clinicians after doctor or hospital visits.
Hospital officials expect patients to visit from the surrounding area, including Farmington, Lakeville, Lonsdale, Faribault and Cannon Falls — an area with a total population of 158,000. Within that area, Chief Financial Officer Scott Edin has anticipated there to be an initial need of 200 patients annually, with that number soon approaching 350 per year. Prior to the opening of the Wound Healing Center, patients had to either travel south to Albert Lea or north to the Twin Cities.
“There is a lack of services in the area,” said NH+C Chief Operating Officer Jerry Ehn.
NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann said the proximity of the Wound Healing Center to Northfielders is especially important because of the multiple trips patients take for treatment.
As with other NH+C facilities during COVID-19, those receiving treatment at the Wound Healing Center are screened, and their temperatures taken. Mask-wearing and social distancing are required.