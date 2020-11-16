The Northfield City Council authorized $194,000 in federal COVID-19 relief dollars, with more than a third of it going to the city's hospital for a virtual platform providing self-guided exams
The $75,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for Northfield Hospital and Clinics will purchase the platform to provide patients access to self-guided medical exams. Such visits take minutes, allow providers to quickly triage, asses and treat patients, who will be charged $35 to $55 per meet. If an in-person visit is recommended, patients won't face additional costs.
The council on Nov. 10 also allocated:
• $50,100 to the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for staff time to assist and communicate to the local business community during the pandemic on COVID-19 regulations and executive orders, in partnership with the city’s emergency management and economic development partners.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White noted businesses pay a Chamber membership cost and asked whether the funding could be used for all Northfield businesses. City Administrator Ben Martig noted the Chamber has made resources available for businesses, corresponded with the business community via email and marketed the entire community.
• $43,532 for Northfield Public Schools for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and communication equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Northfield Schools announced Nov. 10 that the school would enter distance learning exclusively within the next two week.
• $25,000 to the Convention & Visitors Bureau for community marketing work relating to visiting the city during the pandemic.
Martig noted the council’s vision for the funding to stabilize the local economy and households have a long-term impac, and provide social support.
“It’s a good way to get the money at least accounted for so if we don’t have all the money out the door we can still transfer it later,” said Councilor Brad Ness of the allocations. “It makes a whole lot of sense.”
The allocations are part of the $1.53 million the city received in CARES funding following the onset of the pandemic. Early last month, the council agreed to spend nearly $780,000 of the city’s allocation, with $120,000 of that to make police officers’ work stations meet public health standards.
The city has already allocated $500,000 in federal funding for local businesses and nonprofits. In early September, the council allocated $300,000 in business grants. Of that, up to $10,000 is possible for each project, and $50,000 was reserved for minority owned businesses. The council also approved $200,000 for nonprofit grants, with up to $10,000 for each project and $25,000 reserved for organizations that specifically serve minority and low-income residents. The council in August allocated $145,000 in federal funding to the Community Action Center to support approximately 3,750 families. In addition, councilors in August provided $75,000 to the city for work relating to downtown outdoor furnishings and equipment for added physical distancing during the pandemic.
An additional city allocation is expected Nov. 17, and a second round of grants to businesses and nonprofits is possible.