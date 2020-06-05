First National Bank of Northfield officially merged into Merchants Bank last month.
First National, known by history students across the globe as the bank where ordinary townsfolk defeated Jesse James and his gang, was acquired by Winona-based Merchants Bank last year.
Merchants Financial Group, the parent company for Merchants Bank, was founded in 1875. Today, the organization has more than $2 billion in total assets and is one of the largest independent financial organizations in the region.
All former First National Bank of Northfield employees were kept on-board for the transition.
“The culture was very, very similar between the two companies,” said Northfield Merchants Bank President Tim Viere.
Merchants Bank has 23 locations across southwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota and has been growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition of First National Bank, with $250 million in assets, was the largest to date.
Viere said the merger allows for customers to have access to trust, wealth management, credit card and leasing services along with stronger professional expertise in a number of areas because of the size of Merchants Bank.
“When you’re a smaller bank like First National, which is a good thing, your employees wear a lot of hats,” Viere said.
He added Northfield was a strong fit within Merchants' footprint, and the company has honored all commitments it made prior to the purchase. He said Merchants will honor the memory of Joseph Lee Heywood, the cashier of First National Bank of Northfield who was killed defending the bank from robbers belonging to the James-Younger Gang in 1876. Historical objects from First National Bank will continue to be in place.
“They felt really strong about honoring that history,” Viere said of Merchants Bank.
“As far as mergers are concerned, I don’t think this could have gone any better.”
Merchants Bank Advisory Board member Richard Falck, who also served on the First National Board, also spoke highly of the merger.
“It’s been remarkable to see how well the two cultures have gotten together, and I think both organizations have seen that there’s quite a bit of talent within the First National Bank team as well as the Merchants team,” he said.
To Falck, the merger will allow for more investments in technology and security. Merchants has created a Northfield Advisory Board, consisting of local leaders who will help stay connected with the community.
“We’re definitely looking for a bright future going forward together,” he said.