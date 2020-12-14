The Cannon Valley Makers is wrapping up its inaugural year.
A press release states the Makers opened its doors in March and began offering space and equipment to meet the needs of makers of all ages and abilities. Within a few weeks of opening, the pandemic altered their course. but organizers note the organization kept moving forward. When funds got tight this summer, key fundraising projects helped get by.
"This fall, our outdoor Make-and-Take Saturdays fostered creativity for many children and adults. Throughout the year, we facilitated projects for local clubs, schools, and nonprofits — take a look at our annual report to learn more."
"Our community continues to grow," organization officials added. "By providing keycode entry for our members, we can offer a safe haven for making during the health crisis. And we’re excited about an upcoming collaboration with Arcadia Charter School, connecting our members as mentors to sixth and seventh graders in their maker projects. We can’t wait to see what 2021 will bring."
Organizers request potential donors consider giving to help Cannon Valley Makers meet its $10,000 goal. You can donate online or by mail at Cannon Valley Makers, PO Box 161, Dundas, MN, 55019.
Cannon Valley Makers say donations will help with its middle school shop program, new enhance electronics bench, support one month of fiber optic internet service, provide scroll saw replacement blades for children making jigsaw puzzles, and help to purchase needle-felting supplies.
Anyone seeking more is information is advised to contact Michelle Martin at her email, michelle.martin123@gmail.com, for details.