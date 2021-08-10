The City Council last week asked for tweaks to a design that would enhance the west entrance to the city's downtown Riverwalk, including a look at proposed outdoor seating, and ensuring the space is truly accessible and can tolerate almost certain flooding.
The area, which sits just north of Basil's Pizza on Water Street, would feature limestone block seating and benches along a path filled with plantings similar to those in other natural areas along the Riverwalk. Pedestals for future art installations would also be included, according to the plan. Costs are estimate at just shy of $500,000.
But councilors wanted to ensure the benches had arm rests and the path was a surface that could easily be traversed by people of all ages — from those pushing strollers to those in wheelchairs or using walkers.
City Public Works Director David Bennett suggested paving the space or using concrete, as compressed gravel, while durable and porous, could be washed away if the Cannon River gets too high. The river has flooded several times since 2010, spilling over onto both the east and west sides of the Riverwalk.
Benches with arms were important to Councilor Jami Reister who noted the seating would ensure people needing assistance standing after sitting have a comfortable spot to rest and enjoy the view.
"I want to make sure it's accessible for all members of our community," she said.
But the most talked about feature of the plan was outdoor seating. In the plan discussed Aug. 2, a series of tables and benches would be installed along the north wall of Basil's where its customers could sit and enjoy a meal outdoors. A sketch submitted to the city from Basil's shows four tables with umbrella in the space.
The council, which has advocated for outdoor dining for years, particularly during the pandemic, maintained that support for the west side business to add the amenity on city property.
While Councilors Jessica Peterson White and Clarice Grenier Grabau both felt that seating for Basil's should be a priority, Mayor Rhonda Pownell cautioned against moving too far down that road.
"They have had several opportunities to have outdoor seating," she said of the business. "But they have never come to fruition."
In June 2011, the city selected a proposal from Basil's Theologia Pitsavis to purchase the former Northfield Union of Youth building on Water Street and replace the dilapidated structure with a two-story building that would double the size of the pizzeria and add a deck.
The city even received a $55,800 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help raze the former Union of Youth building, construct an addition to the west side Riverwalk and remove a large existing tree. But the deal fell through in early 2013 and the city sold the property to David Hvistendahl, owner of the Froggy Bottoms Pub building.
A revised concept plan is expected to come before the council next month.