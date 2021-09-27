A community celebration to recognize the work of area first responders will feature free music, games, food, giveaways (including kids bicycles and household items) and a live burn at dusk on the Fifth Street bridge.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Ames Park across Fifth Street from the fire station, and is in conjunction with the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services open house held annually during National Fire Prevention Week. There will be plenty of fire engines, squad cars and ambulances to check out. First responders will be available to answer questions about the equipment they use.
Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the Community Action Center food shelf. Collection boxes will be located at the fire station and in Ames Park.
The annual open house grew this year after members of Hosanna Northfield/Dundas and its HEART ministry approached area first responders about holding a community picnic to build relationships and celebrate the work emergency responders do in the community.
Participating agencies: Northfield Police and Dundas departments, Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, Rice County Sheriff's Office, Northfield Hospitals and Clinics Ambulance and EMS.