A local developer is seeking to build 46 housing units tailored for seniors in southeast Northfield.
The developer, Dundas-based Johnson-Reiland Builders & Remodelers, hopes to develop 17 twin homes and three four-plexes within the first phase of the Bluff View addition. Four-plex units are expected to start in price from $275,000 to $375,000, targeting seniors who are selling their homes but don't want to spend more on a new house. The starting prices of the twin homes are expected to range from $330,000 to more than $400,000.
The Northfield City Council on Aug. 4 approved consideration of the public improvement project and having staff prepare documents in preparation for the development.
Bluff View infrastructure completion is expected to begin in spring 2021. The first phase of development is also expected to include the completion of the last portion of Ford Street and the street extension which includes a spur of Aspen Street. Improvements to Ford Street and Hwy. 246 are expected for completion with work in any second phase Bluff View development. The plan is for any second phase to take place as soon as market conditions allow.
“We all know that these are uncertain economic times,” the developers wrote to the council. “The need for quality, affordable housing for seniors, and completion of more east/west routes in the city, remain a high priority.”
Councilor Erica Zweifel said with interest rates low, she’s interested in completing the Ford Street connection as soon as possible .
Johnson-Reiland requested council design approval so the city could conduct street work and the grading as part of the related public improvement project. There is an anticipated need for more than $1.14 million in city financing.
Development of one phase of the Bluff View area began prior to the housing crash of 2007-08. A preliminary plat for the property was approved by the City Council in August 2018. The project, however, was not ready to move forward last year, and the council approved a three-year extension of the preliminary plat until August 2022.
Councilor Brad Ness called the first phase “a good plan.”
Fellow Councilor David DeLong said he was pleased the development of senior housing is taking place without subsidies.
Johnson-Reiland Special Projects Coordinator Paul Reiland told the council the goal is for a measured approach to the plan because of the rate of growth within the city of Dundas and other development already taking place within Northfield city limits, including the nearby development of 32 housing units in the second phase of Spring Creek Townhomes.