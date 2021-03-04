Northfield’s 2018-20 strategic plan is all about becoming a welcoming community.
“One way to help our diverse newcomers feel comfortable here is to have local leaders who look like them,” says Beth Kallestad, Northfield’s city coordinator. She notes their city boards and commissions are lacking in diversity.
“So one of our strategic plan initiatives is to change that,” she says. In 2020, Kallestad collaborated with leadership and civic engagement educators Mary Ann Hennen and Jocelyn Hernandez-Swanson to launch Growing Local: 2020 Northfield Emerging Leaders Program.
The program attracted 15 Northfielders from a mix of gender, age, and race/ethnicity groups that aren’t well-represented on local committees and boards. The program’s design included six educational sessions to help inexperienced leaders communicate effectively, understand their strengths, consider what it is to follow and lead in vital communities, and how to motivate others. (The program moved to a virtual platform in March 2020 to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.) Besides education, though, program staff recruited 15 Northfield leaders to volunteer to coach participants — to cheer them on as they thought about their future contributions.
“It was a great way to connect with emerging leaders in Northfield,” said one local coach. “… It definitely gave me more hope about Northfield’s future.”
Since completing the program, participant Claudia Gonzalez-George successfully ran for and won a spot on the Northfield School Board. She will be Northfield’s first Latino board member and was also the leading vote-getter — a testament to the community resonating with her vision.
“There is a great community here and I’m surprised we still struggle with issues of access,” she told a local radio station.
Gonzalez-George aims to be a bridge between families and the board. She also hopes to make the community aware of the many strengths its Latino neighbors bring to Northfield that aren’t being accessed.
“When we all participate, the community will be better,” she says.
Kallestad has received numerous calls from local committee leaders who want to recruit program graduates for leadership positions. Two program participants serve on city advisory boards, one is on a task force for community and police reviewing policies, and a few have applied for other appointments. “It’s exciting to see people who are already leaders in their circles take the leap into broader community leadership roles,” she says.
Kallestad and her local design team also recognize that existing leaders may need to expand their skillset — and change their mindset — as they recruit and welcome new leaders.
“The leadership program provided emerging leaders with new tools, but we wanted these newcomers to lead in places where they know they are supported and feel welcomed by their colleagues,” says Extension’s Jocelyn Hernandez-Swanson.
Recognizing that, educators Hernandez-Swanson and Hennen delivered an online workshop called “Navigating and Leading with an Equity Lens.” Forty-one board and commission chairs, vice-chairs, and staff liaisons attended the 90-minute webinar, where they considered strategies to create an inclusive culture and use decision-making processes that recognize the contributions of new members.
One participant’s response to the training emphasizes what many Minnesotans are feeling during this profound time of change. “This is an extremely important subject in our community — and our world.”