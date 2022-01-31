Amid the desks, computers, books and filing cabinets in the front office at Prairie Creek Community School stands an aluminum sink.
A bit out of place, perhaps, but an essential tool for school nurse Connie Menssen, who washes her hands 100 times a day at the sink just outside her office.
Menssen, a nurse at the country school in Castle Rock since 2013, is widely thought by her school community to be essential since the pandemic began two years ago.
"We are so lucky to have nurse Connie," said Simon Tyler, the school's executive director. "She's worked above and beyond to be there for our students, families and staff. She's been compassionate, relational and resourceful."
Tyler praised Menssen's strong skill set, the trust she's earned from her school colleagues and caregiving community, and her emotional awareness for helping her be an excellent representative of school nurses everywhere.
"With Omicron's fast and furious spread across the country and state since winter break, the burden of testing and reporting and managing to keep us healthy all falls upon the school nurse," Tyler explained.
Tyler said Menssen has been so vital during the pandemic for keeping abreast of the latest developments, guidelines and protocols for at-school cue testing and reporting.
"From her caregiving skills to her community collaborations to her emotional intelligence," he said, "we appreciate nurse Connie deeply."
Messner, who earned her master's in Public Health Nursing, in addition to her registered nursing degree, said she did a lot of testing during the first two weeks of January when the COVID-19 numbers were exploding.
As a COVID-coordinator, she explained that she attends regular virtual meetings with health colleagues in Northfield public schools and with state health officials.
"I am living it 24/7," Menssen said. "I am not confused by the protocol guidelines, because I stay on top of any changes."
She said she constantly refers to the Minnesota Decision Tree chart — a handy COVID-19 protocol graph designed specifically for people in schools, youth and childcare programs.
Menssen credits Prairie Creek's small size of 180 students and nine classroom teachers, the cue at-school testing, and a generous personal protective equipment PPE supply — including N-95 masks — for helping the school stay healthy.
She added the school's emphasis on outdoor classrooms and physical fitness opportunities in all seasons, along with an improved ventilation system indoors have also been beneficial.
Menssen said that, despite strict mitigation attempts, there was probably one COVID-19 positive case in every classroom.
"I felt the most concern for the teachers, all of whom are vaccinated and boosted," she said.
Whenever a positive case occurred, Menssen would talk to the teacher in person first, then call the families to offer advice and answer questions.
She said frequent calls with families and Prairie Creek's hybrid system of in class and at home learning also helped keep her school community safer.
"We're doing great as a small school," she said. "The teachers, students, families and staff are intimately connected here. We have a unified vigilance. These people are my neighbors, and I don't want to let them down."
She remembers one particularly intense day, Jan. 7, when she had 10 hours of non-stop COVID testing, reporting and calls to family members.
But since then, she's cautiously optimistic that Omicron's grip is starting to loosen. Perhaps someday her nurse's office will return to the place where children go after a bee sting, a skinned knee or a sliver in a finger.