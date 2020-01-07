The city of Dundas will have an interim police chief for at least the next six months after the current leader steps away from the job on Friday.
The Dundas City Council on Monday night approved promoting current full-time officer Wade Murray to the interim position after Chief Eric Kline accepted a job with the Apple Valley Police Department.
Administrator Jenelle Teppen noted appointing Murray to the position gives the city a little more time to possibly hire a chief from outside the department. Murray has not indicated whether he wants the job on a permanent basis.
Kline has been police chief since December 2018, but was a Dundas police officer for the prior 10 years. Kline succeeded former chief Gordon Mincke who served with the Dundas Police Department for 28 years, 13 as chief, before retiring in October 2018.
“He performed as expected and was a great addition for the team, good attitude,” Teppen said of Kline. “I wish him nothing but the best in Apple Valley.”
Murray has also been a Lonsdale police officer.
“He’ll do a great job,” Teppen said of Murray. “We’d like him to seriously consider being the chief if it works for him, his career and his family.”
In the meantime, the city is conducting an additional interview for a part-time officer.
In other action, the council:
• Appointed Chad Pribyl as the 2020 acting mayor if Mayor Glenn Switzer is absent from a meeting
• Named the Faribault Daily News the official newspaper of record.