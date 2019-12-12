Downtown Northfield was packed with people celebrating the holidays on Thursday for the annual Winter Walk.
Friends Sheryl Docken, Laurie Robideau and Joyce Moore gathered at The Rare Pair as the festivities began. The women make an annual event out of Winter Walk.
“It’s a girls get-together,” Docken said. “It’s a tradition that we’ve been doing for I don’t know how many years. And then it just kind of gets you in the Christmas spirit and you support your local businesses.”
“We hope Northfield continues to do this for many, many years.”
Heidi Rubenstein, who attended the event with her sister, parents and three children, Adelaide, 11, Laya, 8, and Abe, 7, said the trains in the library were her favorite part of the event. Adelaide agreed.
Sponsored by the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Winter Walk included a tree-lighting ceremony in Bridge Square, followed by a performance from the Northfield Middle School Choir. Luminarias, horse-drawn wagons, a snowflake ornament hunt, entertainers, activities and festive specials inside stores and businesses took place.
Seasonal weather seemed to add to the crowd. The temperature was warmer than earlier in the week, and snow earlier in the day had stopped well before the event.