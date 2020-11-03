Several Northfield city councilors continue to question the need for its police officers to wear body cameras.
The latest sign of differing councilor opinions was on display during an Oct. 13 council study session.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian said she hasn’t heard strong council feelings on implementing body cameras. Instead, she said conversations are needed around fostering trust between the city’s Police Department and community.
“I don’t support the investment of body cameras for Northfield, Minnesota, at this time,” she said. “I don’t see the need.”
Northfield’s Police Department hasn’t gotten funding for cameras despite repeated requests. This year, as the Police Department and Chief Mark Elliott seeks to have body cameras in place by next year, Elliott is also asking for $40,000 for evidence/IT support, and the potential for a half- or full-time hire.
Elliott has consistently advocated for body cameras, sayifn they would be of good use for everyday interactions and in providing evidence in criminal cases, possibly refuting incorrect recollections sometimes offered by defendants and witnesses. During a September study session, he said there is an expectation that police officers have video available, and he believes the devices provide a level of accountability and transparency. He added that neighboring communities such as Faribault, Farmington and Red Wing already have body cameras, noting some studies have shown that suspects who know they are being recorded act more cordially.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau, who also expressed apprehension of the proposal during the September study session, said she felt “a little uncertain” about the plan. Though she noted Elliott’s citation of an American Civil Liberties Union article on how body cameras can be good policy, she said the council hasn’t had a good conversation on who will gain access to the footage. She said the city must be careful on how they write policies associated with the body cameras.
“It would be nice if we could have a deeper conversation about it,” she said.
Elliott added that Minnesota is one of the few states that has a comprehensive body camera policy. In most cases, body camera videos are private.
Councilors Brad Ness and David DeLong said they support the body cameras, especially with the relatively minor impact on the city’s general fund. Nearly $60,000 in funding for the cameras could come from insurance reserves with no impact to the general fund. If approved, an evidence tech position is expected to be added in 2022, a hire that would increase the levy anywhere from 0.45% to 0.8%. The lifespan for the equipment is projected to be five years.
DeLong said many people now have cameras, adding video involving police and suspects is now taken at a far greater rate. He said body cameras could be used if improper conduct takes place from either a police officer or a suspect.
“I’m impressed,” DeLong said of the proposal. “It makes sense.”
In expressing concern over the potential cost, Councilor Erica Zweifel said though she appreciates the process, she wasn’t sure implementing body cameras would send the right message to people seeking change in law enforcement. She also cited a Pew Research Center study indicating only one-third of small police departments have body cameras.
“It’s a big change,” she said of implementing body cameras.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White said her reticence wasn’t solely based on the good ways body cameras impact police-community relations nor the importance of capturing interactions on video, but was also cost-related. She added such expenses require a comparison with peer communities to see if they are making similar expenditures and whether the investment is worth making.
“When we’re saying yes to this we’re saying yes to a lot of things, and I’m just not there yet.”
Mayor Rhonda Pownell described herself as “open to the proposal.”
“If you were to look at all of the other costs for tools that we have to supply both our police, our public works, our fire, it’s all super expensive,” she said.
The city could adopt body camera policies by the end of the year. City Administrator Ben Martig noted the city has a committee working on possible body camera policy, adding equipment won’t be ordered until the program is vetted and adopted.