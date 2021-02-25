Freshman state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, managed to take out a vulnerable DFL lawmaker last fall, in a race that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign spending flow into the south metro district.
Duckworth, 33, is among the youngest members of the Minnesota Senate. He owns a real estate firm with a catchy slogan — ”Team Lucky Duck” — and is former Lakeville School Board chair who also serves in the Minnesota National Guard and is a volunteer firefighter.
Duckworth currently serves as vice chair of the Senate Housing Finance and Policy committee, and is a member of education, local government and veteran and military affairs committees.
In an interview with the Reformer, he discussed some of his priorities for the legislative session, how Minnesota should confront COVID-19 and how to best close the budget deficit.
The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
As the only divided Legislature in the country, how do you plan on reaching across the aisle in order to be able to pass legislation?
I’m kind of old school in terms of trying to find folks in the Senate to sign on to bills so it’s bipartisan. I’ve literally just been reaching out to folks in person, whether it’s an email, catching them on the floor or in the building, to build that relationship and ask for their help and their support. In terms of folks in the House, (there are a) couple things: I’m trying to leverage the relationships I have with Reps. (Pat) Garofalo and (Jon) Koznick to find out who over there we can partner with on legislation, and also just asking my current members or even DFL senators, say, ‘Who from your party in the House would be good for this that can help us move it forward?’ As a divided Legislature, it’s strange, because we all know, if you want to increase your chances of success for your bill, getting some folks from the other party on there, especially in each of the respective houses is what’s going to help get it to the finish line.
What are your top three priorities or pieces of legislation that you plan on focusing on this session?
My top three are: How do we get kids back to school safely? How do we get our businesses reopened safely? And then how do we get through the budget process without increasing taxes on Minnesota businesses and families?
When I say the first two, I do emphasize the word safety. I’m not one of those that say we just need to bring everything back open and pretend like we’re not in the environment that we’re in. But I think if we use safety precautions, we can do both of those things in a very reasonable manner that tries to keep everybody as safe as we can.
I’m co-author with Senator Nelson on Senate File 2. That’s a bill that aims to allow school districts and local communities a little bit more control over the education that is being provided to students. So that legislation is an example of trying to get kids back in the classroom, or at least letting local districts determine how they want to go about it.
I’m also a co-author with Sen. (Andrew) Matthews on Senate File 1, which is some legislation regarding businesses implementing safety plans that are consistent with health guidelines that allow our businesses to begin to open or stay open, and maybe they increase some capacity here and there so they can continue to operate.
It might change once the February forecast comes out, but as of now, how should the state work to close the current budget deficit?
We’re obviously all hopeful on either side of the aisle that we see an improvement come the February forecast, but for me, when I look at the budget, where we stand and the things that we need to support moving forward, I’m not opposed to looking at the reserves that we’ve got. I don’t think we should exhaust it, but it’s called a rainy day fund for a reason, and right now, I don’t think anybody would disagree that it’s kind of pouring.
And then I’m also not opposed to looking across the state government, several agencies and seeing where it makes sense to do some modest expense reduction. In my experience, as a business owner, there’s always room to look at your expenses and make some cuts, so we need to go through a round or two of that, see where we stand, and then look at how much of the reserve we’re comfortable tapping into; I don’t think we should exhaust it, like I mentioned before.
I don’t think now is the time to increase taxes on families and businesses, especially small businesses, given everything they’ve gone through, and some of the uncertainty they’re still facing.
What are some specific challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic and how should the state try to address those problems?
In regard to kids and their education, I think the pandemic and the situation we find ourselves in has dealt huge, huge blows to kids, their education and to their families. Whether it’s mental health issues, whether it’s the fact that we have a decrease in enrollment, whether the kids are attending school, less, whether in person, or obviously, from a distance learning standpoint, whether it’s their grade performance that’s declining, these are all very, very significant issues that both sides of the aisle can look at, identify and agree that we need to put some serious effort behind overcoming. And my opinion is, one of the fastest ways we can positively impact all those things is finding a way to safely get back in the classroom as soon as we can. Whether that means we’re vaccinating teachers and staff, whatever it is, let’s make it a priority right now because that is, in my opinion, the single greatest issue we’re facing as a state. We’ve got a moral obligation and duty to do right by these kids, and we need to make it a priority.
And then similarly, I apply that to, you know, giving our small businesses, the freedom and flexibility they need to operate safely. Again, not to throw the doors open and disregard the fact that there’s a virus out there, but how can we get them back in action so that they can provide for their families for living and keep our economy afloat.
What about your background, your biography, your training or life experience is your best asset or gives you a unique perspective as a lawmaker?
My background is unique in that it’s well rounded, and interestingly kind of suited for the times, whether it’s being a first responder, member of the fire department, and a member of the National Guard. In both capacities, I was called upon during what was going on this summer, so I bring a little bit of that perspective to conversations that are occurring. Being a small business owner, I definitely have that perspective. Being a former school board chair. Less than a month ago, I was sitting in school board meetings, and now I’m here at the State Capitol trying to figure out ways to positively impact our districts and give them the support they need. So you add all that up, and I think it’s a well rounded perspective that spans the spectrum of critical issues right now that we’re facing across the state, whether it’s as a parent, or somebody that’s worried about our schools, our businesses, our veterans and emergency services for events that we know are likely to occur in the not too distant future. These are all things that I think are pretty relevant right now.
This is the third of an ongoing series of Reformer interviews with lawmakers. You can find the others here.