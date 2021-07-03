Law enforcement are seeking two suspects, including one considered armed and dangerous, following a reported homicide Friday afternoon in Greenvale Township just north of Northfield.
The suspects are described as a man and a woman, white and in their 30s. One of the suspects is reportedly known to carry firearms. Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie advised people to be on the lookout for the suspects. He noted, however, that he does not believe they are currently in Northfield.
Deputies were reportedly sent to assist someone who knew the victim, who has not been identified, for a welfare check at approximately 5 p.m. Friday on a farm on the 3100 block of Foliage Avenue in southwest Dakota County. Leslie said a witness saw the suspects leaving in the victim’s car, and notified deputies. Leslie said the victim was later found in the basement of the home, dead from apparent blunt force injuries. The weapon used has not been revealed. Leslie said he is not aware of anything other than the car being taken from the residence.
Two suspects were arrested later that evening near Maurices in Northfield.
As of Saturday, one was in Rice County custody facing fleeing charges while additional charges are pending. The other is in jail in Dakota County for charges including second- and third-degree murder, first-degree burglary and motor vehicle theft. He faces a first court appearance Tuesday.
Their arrests led to the identification of the two suspects. Leslie said the investigation lasted through Friday night and included verifying their stories and handling evidence.
Northfield, Lakeville and Burnsville Police departments along with neighboring sheriff's offices assisted on scene.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is released.