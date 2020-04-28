From April 27 and onward indefinitely, Family Fare in Northfield and other SpartanNash stores will require customers and associates to wear face masks. The only exception will be for those who have a medical condition which prohibits them from doing so.
There are five SpartanNash grocery stores in Minnesota: Family Fresh Market in St. Peter, along with Family Fare in Northfield, Red Wing, Cannon Falls and Litchfield. SpartanNash has a number of other locations across the Midwest.
"There is no doubt that COVID-19 has brought tremendous change to our lives, and yet each day we see the resiliency of our associates, store guests and other essential workers answering the call to meet our communities’ collective needs," SpartanNash said in a statement. "For some, this means serving on the front lines. For others, providing behind-the-scenes services to keep our communities running. For all, it is following prevention, social distancing and safety measures to help contain the spread of the virus."
"We recognize this change may be difficult for some, but we trust our store guests and associates will do the right thing out of the safety and best interest for all."