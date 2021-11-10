Northfield Hospital + Clinics plans to open a new urgent care facility at 2014 Jefferson Road, Suites C and D, at the start of 2022.
The site previously served as home to Northfield Urgent Care, which permanently closed in July after 12 years of operation.
The Northfield City Council approved NHC’s 60-month commercial lease of the property on Nov. 2, paving the way for NHC to prepare the space for use.
“We want to care for the community as best we can,” said Betsy Spethmann, NHC’s director of communications, “and this gives us the opportunity to provide high quality and convenient care for patients on the south end of town.”
Spethmann said NHC intends to provide a broader scale of care at the Jefferson Road location than what was possible at NHC’s Express Care Clinic, 706 Division St., which is currently closed.
For example, X-rays and lab services may be available, although the planning process for the urgent care site is still underway.
“We hope to be up and running with urgent care there by the first of the year,” said Spethmann.
Spethmann said the new NHC urgent care profile is likely to resemble its Lakeville Urgent Care, which offers treatment for non-life threatening allergic reactions, sprains, cuts requiring stitches, ear, eye, sinus and urinary tract infections, fevers, acute diarrhea and more.
NHC is also considering what the future holds for its former Express Care site, which could potentially be repurposed.