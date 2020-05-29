Northfield police say they are ready should riots destroying parts of Minneapolis spread south into the community this weekend.
"NPD is aware of growing concerns in the community for criminal acts that have so tragically destroyed other communities and detracted from the passionate peaceful protests," said Deputy Chief Mark Elliott in a press release. "We are closely monitoring the situation and have additional resources ready to respond should they be needed."
Northfield Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Executive Director Lisa Peterson advised store owners to tightly lock their establishments and have camera systems operating throughout weekend.
"Let's hope that this stays out of our community, but should something happen, please stay out of harm's way," she said.