The portion of Water Street from Bridge Square to the Fourth Street Bridge will soon close temporarily once again.
In opting to transfer $2,600 from the Capital Reserve Fund to do so during a Sept. 1 meeting, the Northfield City Council opted to close the portion until Nov. 15 unless early winter weather forces an early closure. The council closed the portion of the road earlier this summer and implemented walkways on the Fourth Street Bridge to accommodate the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Council inaction during a meeting early last month temporarily opened the intersection.
Councilors varied in their accounts of public reaction to the recent closure. Some said the change was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback. To Councilors Brad Ness and David DeLong, however, the response was mixed.
In a submitted comment to the council before the meeting, Tandem Bagels owner Marty Larson expressed support for the plan. To him, “the minor inconvenience” in closing the street was eliminated by the public learning new traffic flow habits.
“While the experiment was up in July, I noticed that every time I passed through, tables and (chairs) provided in the park were occupied,” Larson said. “Sometimes it seemed there was over-capacity happening in the park. I frequently refer customers there for a pleasant dining experience, and will continue to do so. It’s a great place to eat and observe.”
The council opted not to pursue two other alternatives to the portion of Water Street, one of which would have authorized a $14,100 budget amendment from the Capital Reserve Fund for concrete planters. The third alternative included a $4,000 transfer for curb planters and delineators in the area.
“This makes the most sense for re-use at other events,” Ness said of the first option. “The other ones I’m not thrilled about.”
“These barriers will serve us well,” added Councilor Erica Zweifel.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White said she supported implementing the barriers because they are relatively inexpensive and, despite not being physically attractive, prove useful for the public. She said she expects the space to be well-used as downtown Northfield remains an attractive trip for residents of more populous locations.
4th Street Bridge
The council on Sept. 1 opted not to enact traffic changes to the Fourth Street Bridge for at least the rest of the year. Prior to withdrawing her motion, Councilor Erica Zweifel, as a way to spark discussion, moved to implement parking bumpers and delineators on one side of the bridge. In doing so, she said such work would be similar to steps taken with the pilot Washington Street bumpout project and would prove relatively familiar for Northfield drivers.
Peterson White noted regardless of a recent study finding that the outdoor spread of COVID-19 isn't as prevalent as once feared, the area still poses accessibility problems.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau uggested the council reconsider installing the walkways in 2021 if councilors deem it necessary.
In also disapproving of taking immediate action, Ness said he has heard a “huge outcry” from people over the council’s past decision to close the bridge.
“That adds to my decision,” he said.